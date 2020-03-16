Metro Atlanta arts venues continue to feel the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as more of them close out of health concerns over having large groups congregating in one area.
March 14, the Fox Theatre in Midtown, one of the last local venues still open, announced it was closing for at least two weeks due to the virus.
“We anticipate the closure will last two weeks, but management will continue to evaluate based on the latest information from local and national public health officials,” the theater stated in a message posted to its website.
The Fox stated individuals with tickets to “Miss Saigon,” All-Star Legends of Hip Hop, the Bill Maher show and theater tours will be emailed about how they can receive a refund or see the show when it’s rescheduled.
“Miss Saigon,” which was set for March 17 through 22, is one of several musicals in the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series, with the next one being the blockbuster “Hamilton” March 31 through May 3. The coronavirus could force that musical to also be postponed if the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump and the statewide public health emergency declared by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, both announced March 13, are extended into April.
The Fox’s announcement comes after the Woodruff Arts Center’s three venues – the Alliance Theatre, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art, all in Midtown – March 13 announced they would suspend operations and close due to the virus.
The Alliance is cancelling or postponing its remaining 2019-20 season performances through May 17, but the symphony is remaining closed only through March 22 and the High is closed “until further notice,” according to each one’s website.
Also, the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, also known as Byers Theatre, March 13 announced it has cancelled or postponed all events through March 31.
Other Atlanta concert venues have shut down temporarily due to the virus, including State Farm Arena and the Buckhead Theatre, with all shows either cancelled or postponed through late March or later, according to their websites. The Buckhead Theatre’s calendar webpage states its March 27 Paula Poundstone comedy show is the first one not yet cancelled or postponed due to the virus.
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Buckhead is unaffected by the virus, for now. Its first 2020 concert, with India Arie performing, is not scheduled until May 22, according to its website.
