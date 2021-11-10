Daniel Deocampo, 48, of Avondale Estates, former professor and dean at Georgia State University, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
Police say images and videos of children as young as five years old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, were among the items confiscated.
“Deocampo was caught brazenly using the university network to exploit children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “It is disturbing when we learn that an educator engages in this type of disgusting behavior. Possessing child pornography victimizes and abuses the children in the images each time they are disseminated.”
According to court documents, in November 2020, GSU's Cyber Security Department alerted the FBI that an employee was accessing websites which appeared to contain child pornography through the university’s network. According to Deocampo's LinkedIn, he worked at GSU in the geosciences for more than 13 years and was promoted to assistant dean in January 2019.
Working together, the FBI and GSU Cyber Security identified Deocampo as the individual who had accessed multiple websites containing child pornography or had links to other websites containing child pornography from campus in November and December 2020. GSU Cyber Security also advised the FBI that Deocampo routinely accessed the university’s network from home. Based on that information, FBI determined that Deocampo was also accessing websites containing child pornography from his home on several days in late December 2020 and early January 2021.
Based on the foregoing, the FBI executed search warrants at Deocampo's residence, as well as his GSU office and lab space Jan. 6. As a result of the search, agents recovered an Apple laptop belonging to Deocampo that contained more than 4,000 files of child pornography, including approximately 190 videos.
“Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized each time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is especially distressing because the suspect was a professor who worked with our youth,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to stop people like Deocampo from victimizing any more children.”
Deocampo pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Nov. 3. Deocampo’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg.
