From left, Robin Suggs, Lenox Square mall’s general manager; Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell and Vivan DuBose, president and CEO of Noble Properties Inc., each spoke at its 60th anniversary celebration event Aug. 1, 2019.
Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, right, relaxes with his wife Sandra after the organization’s annual luncheon Jan. 29 at 103 West in Buckhead.
Staff – Everett Catts
From left, Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell; Atlanta Police Maj. Barry Shaw, the Zone 2 commander; Juanita Baranco and Gregory Baranco.
Special Photo
From left, Thornton Kennedy gets ready to chat with Sam Massell.
Special Photo
Honorary co-chairs and former Atlanta Mayors Andrew Young and Sam Massell, center, relax at the ball with their wives, Carolyn Young, left, and Sandra Massell, right.
Former Atlanta mayor and local icon Sam Massell has died at 94 years old.
Massell served as Atlanta mayor from 1970 to 1974, but was a forever icon to the Buckhead community and is commonly referred to as Buckhead's unofficial mayor.
“The Massell family wishes to announce the passing of former mayor Sam Massell,” the Massell family said in a statement. “He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, past mayor of Atlanta and immediate past president of the Buckhead Coalition.”
Massell was married to his first wife, Doris Massell for 62 years before her death in 2015. Massell has been married to Sandra Massell for around five years. Massell leaves behind three adult children, Cindy, Steve and Melanie.
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor and my friend Sam Massell," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. "Sam's impact on our city was immeasurable. His time as Mayor made history in so many ways. He was Atlanta’s first and only Jewish Mayor, he laid the groundwork for MARTA — which connected neighborhoods and residents across our city — and he paved the way for better representation of women and minority participation in City government."
According to the family, Massell died of natural causes.
"Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew," Dickens said. "He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion. I call it drawing circles, but Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation. That is why I asked him to join our transition team. Rest well, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved him.”
Arrangements for services are being prepared by the family and will be at the Temple at 1589 Peachtree St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, the spokesman said.
