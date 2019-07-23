A week after a man died while riding an electronic scooter in Atlanta, group of residents concerned about scooter rider safety will host a protest rally in Midtown.
The rally will take place July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the intersection of West Peachtree and 15th streets, where William Alexander, 37, died. The public is invited to participate.
The event is being organized after Alexander died following a collision with a CobbLinc bus while riding a scooter after an Atlanta United game July 17.
According to a Marietta Daily Journal report, police said they were called just before 10:30 p.m. to that intersection, where the scooter rider was trapped under the bus. Alexander died before firefighters could free him from the wreck.
He is the second person to die in Atlanta while riding a scooter. Eric Amis Jr. 20, died in May while riding a scooter home from the West Lake MARTA station.
The rally is being held to raise awareness of the city of Atlanta’s proposal to add a lane for bicycle and scooter riders along West Peachtree as part of its Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST referenda approved by voters in 2015 and 2016, respectively, including Complete Streets projects.
That planned project and several others were put on hold in March when the city discovered it had a $400 million funding shortfall due to increased construction and other project costs, forcing Atlanta officials to reprioritize some projects. In January the Atlanta City Council voted to approve a set of regulations regarding electric scooters, including mandating they be ridden in the street and not on sidewalks. However, individuals have been spotted multiple times since then riding scooters on sidewalks, likely as a safety measure.
“The area where William was killed also had its sidewalk removed and the roadway partially blocked because of construction,” a news release on the rally stated. “The city is supposed to enforce that developers build temporary infrastructure around their sites, but it appears that this was may not have been done and added to the lack of safe passage. Had temporary sidewalk and Complete Streets infrastructure existed, William might still be here.”
The release also states the group of residents hosting the rally is also concerned about pedestrians and bicyclists, and it mentions the names of two individuals who died recently in car accidents in Atlanta and Sandy Springs.
For more information on the rally or to participate, visit http://bit.ly/30R4UTH.
The Marietta Daily Journal’s Rosie Manins contributed to this report.
