Residents’ reports of a man running naked on Roswell Road in Buckhead have lit up social media with a barrage of comments about the incident.
One individual who witnessed the incident posted a comment to Nextdoor, the neighborhood-centric website and mobile app, to report he had spotted the man the morning of Nov. 10.
“Nude white male running down Roswell Road,” he said. “… So this morning as I was driving the kids to school on Roswell Rd. headed south past the intersection of Roswell Road and Piedmont we saw a mid to late 20's heavyset Caucasian male jogging/running north on Roswell Road. I was like he looks naked...then I determined that HE WAS NAKED!!! He seemed to have some clothing in his hands but naked as a jaybird. Can anyone provide me any background into this story? I'm convinced he was busted in a bedroom he shouldn't have been in or a bad LSD trip. Can anyone confirm?????
“Description of person involved – Hair: Brown, Top: No Clothes, Bottom: No Clothes, Shoes: None, Age: Mid-to late 20's., Build: Heavyset, Race: Caucasian, Sex: M, Other details: Carrying clothes and it appeared to be chilly.”
After hearing the naked man was arrested, the Neighbor emailed the Atlanta Police Department to request information on the incident and is awaiting its reply.
In response to the streaker report on Nextdoor, residents posted dozens of comments, including a variety of theories on why the man was running naked through the street.
“Of course! What would 2020 be without a streaker?!!!” one said.
Another added, “Approximately what time was this? Does he do this regularly? He is too cute and I must see this in person, to evaluate his glutes in action.”
One resident said, “Maybe he lost a UGA vs. UF bet?”
Another resident pondered, “Wonder if he was naked or nekkid. As the late great Lewis Grizzard used to say, ‘Naked means you ain’t got no clothes on. Nekkid means you ain’t got no clothes on and you’re up to something!’”
