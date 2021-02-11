The Krispy Kreme donut shop in Midtown has temporarily closed after a fire damaged its building.
In a message posted on Facebook, the restaurant provided an update on the blaze, which started Feb. 10 right after midnight. That donut shop, located at 295 Ponce de Leon Ave., is owned by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.
“We ... are extremely thankful that no one was injured and for the rapid response and outstanding work of the local fire and police departments,” the message stated. “We are working with authorities to assess the damage and are uncertain at this point how long the shop will be closed.
“However, we plan to reopen the shop as soon as possible! In the meantime, our Ponce team members will continue to receive fully pay while we identify and offer them roles at other area Krispy Kreme shops. As Shaq said, ‘We will bounce back better than ever!’”
According to the Associated Press, firefighters were able to save most of the building from the fire, which started in the back of the restaurant. That donut shop opened in 1965. The fire’s cause has not been determined yet and is under investigation.
One individual posted a video on Twitter showing the fire.
Atlanta’s landmark Krispy Kreme doughnut shop goes up in flames as firefighters battle blazehttps://t.co/BN1PyLbPqn pic.twitter.com/SE2jAKWYYp— RT (@RT_com) February 11, 2021
In messages posted with the Facebook update, individuals showed their support of the restaurant.
“Glad to hear no one was hurt. Hope you are able to rebuild soon!” one wrote.
Another added, “Glad that everyone is safe and the company is taking good care of their staff!!”
