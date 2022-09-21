Fernbank's signature fundraiser "A Timeless Affair: Infinite Possibilities" returns Oct. 5.
Held in honor of Paul Donahue, CEO of Genuine Parts, and his wife, Karyn, the event will serve as a starting point for the celebration of Fernbank Museum’s 30th Anniversary, which will take place only four days later on October 5.
The night is set with an air of dazzle and sparkle among the glorious backdrop of Fernbank’s famous "Giants of the Mesozoic" dinosaurs. Poised as a gala-style fundraising event, the luxurious affair will include creative cuisine, decadent desserts and live music to ease guests into the lavish, but charitable exuberance of the evening.
The purpose of this event is first-and-foremost to help fund programming for the museum, which allows Fernbank to continue facilitating world-class exhibitions, giant screen movies, family enrichment, and nature programs. Additionally, the Fund-A-Need Paddle raise specifically supports the Museum Access initiative, which is dedicated to ensuring that financial limitations do not prohibit students from experiencing Fernbank.
The night begins with a sunset cocktail hour at 7 p.m. on Dinosaur Plaza with live entertainment, provided by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra followed by an exciting live auction and Fund-A-Need paddle raise which will benefit the Museum Access Fund. Live Auction items will include two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, A Top Gun Flight Experience, and The Ultimate Golf Trip for Two to St. Andrews, Scotland; The silent auction includes vacation packages to Mexico, Canada, Florida, sports memorabilia and more.
Following the sunset cocktail hour and program, guests will enjoy cocktails, cuisine, desserts, the musical stylings of U.S. Beat, a silent auction and twilight views of Wildwoods. Additionally, this unforgettable experience will have cuisine by Bold Catering and Design with Décor by Tony Brewer and Co.
"A Timeless Affair: Infinite Possibilities" is chaired by Jennifer — Genuine Parts Company's VP of Compliance and Corporate Secretary — and Ryan Ellis, all of whom have generously supported Fernbank Museum throughout its preparations for this event.
"Fernbank is an amazing place for the Families of Atlanta," Jennifer Ellis said. "A visit to Fernbank can do wonders for a child by providing a sense of joy and excitement for learning about science and nature; sparking their inner curiosity; and opening their eyes to the many possibilities that our world offers us. Chairing the 30th Anniversary Gala, A Timeless Affair: Infinite Possibilities, was an easy “yes” for Ryan and me, and we cannot wait to spend time with all who love and support Fernbank on October 1st!"
Home to some of the world’s largest dinosaurs, a Giant Screen Theater and one of the largest assemblages of urban Piedmont Forest in the United States, Fernbank ignites a passion for science, nature and human culture through exploration and discovery. Fernbank continues its 83-year environmental legacy to protect Fernbank Forest while "fulfilling an educational mission to inspire a life-long learning of natural history."
"Proceeds from the event make possible special exhibits like Journey to Space, opening on October 8," Leslie K. Marlowe, Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer of Fernbank Museum said. "Exhibits like these imbue a sense of wonder and open our eyes to the infinite possibilities before us."
For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org.
