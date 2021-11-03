Atlanta mayoral candidate and city council president Felicia Moore has advanced to the runoffs, but her opponent is still unclear.
With all Fulton precincts reporting, Moore ended the night with 40.17% of Fulton County votes. In DeKalb County, Moore finished with 45.45% of votes, making it clear she is heading to the runoff election later this month.
"Together, we proved that a critical mass of individuals can make a difference when we are united behind a common vision," Moore said in a statement early Nov. 3. "Thank you for being part of this - I hope you’re as proud of our campaign for change as I am."
However, who she will run against is still unclear as the votes separating former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and Atlanta council member Andre Dickens are slim. In Fulton County, a mere 1,007 votes separate Dickens and Reed. Dickens ended the night with 19,202 votes and Reed with 20,209 votes in Fulton County.
DeKalb County voters leaned more towards Dickens. With all precincts reporting, Dickens ended the night with 2,951 votes and Reed with 1,332 votes in DeKalb — 1,619 votes between the two candidates.
Despite Reed not conceding, Dickens released a statement early Nov. 3, claiming victory over Reed.
"This is our chance to follow in the footsteps of the giants that came before us," Dickens said. "Let’s lock arms, let’s march forward, let’s keep fighting for an Atlanta that works for everyone. Because I can see it. I can see a future for our city. A future with safe streets. A future with affordable housing. A future with good jobs. A future with a city we can take pride in, with a mayor who will make you proud."
Dickens, Moore and Reed all participated in a Buckhead cityhood forum Oct. 14, where they all said they are against Buckhead cityhood. All of them told attendees they believe Atlanta is stronger together and calling the call for cityhood a “proposed divorce.” Each candidate told residents they would hire additional police officers, work with the court systems to keep violent offenders in jail, and encourage community policing.
