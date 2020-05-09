Meet the candidates

Name, age: Stacey Evans, 42

Occupation: lawyer

Education: bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science and juris doctor degree from the University of Georgia, 2000 and 2003, respectively

Family: husband Andrew; two children: Ashley, 8, and Jack, 1

Top three issues: 1. Healthcare access: We must expand Medicaid so Georgians can have access to the healthcare they deserve. 2. Education: We need to modernize and expand the budget for K-12 education and expand access to financial aid so all children can live out their full potentials. I’m a first-generation college graduate. I know that education changes lives because it changed mine. 3. Worker’s rights and a welcoming economy: We need comprehensive civil rights protections to ensure we are a welcoming economy. We need to raise the minimum wage and implement medical and family leave laws to protect our workers.

Campaign website: www.staceyevans.com

Name, age: Kyle Lamont, NA

Occupation: NA

Education: NA

Family: NA

Top three issues: 1. Education: ensuring all schools in District 57 are fully funded, providing more resources to students with special needs and learning disabilities as well as supporting paraprofessionals, ensuring our public schools are equitable across the district and a place where parents can be comfortable sending their students, higher wages for teachers and smaller class sizes. 2. Taxes: allowing senior residents to age in place, enacting rent control and an income-based approach to senior housing exemption. 3. Healthcare: expanding Medicaid, ensuring those with HIV/AIDS have access to housing, treatment and support, making sure women have the right to choose and enacting legislation that allows a year of post-natal care.

Campaign website: www.kylelamont.com

Name, age: Orianna Sanders, NA

Occupation: NA

Education: NA

Family: NA

Top three issues: NA

Campaign website: NA

Name, age: Jenne Shepherd, NA

Occupation: stay-at-home mom

Education: bachelor's degree in healthcare administration from Phoenix University

Family: husband “June” Shepherd; two children: Josiah Boone, 21, and Zuzannah Shepherd, 19 months

Top three issues: 1. Medicaid expansion: With this pandemic we are facing, we have seen that marginalized people are being hit hard. We need to make sure that ALL Georgians have healthcare. 2. Raise in minimum wage: In southwest Atlanta, there are 12,339 children and adults living below the poverty line. We need to make possible for all families to live comfortably and not just the select few. 3. Transit: Georgia contributes significantly less to transit services, investing only 1.24% of state funds.

Campaign website: www.jenneshepherd.org

Name, age: Alex Wan, 52

Occupation: nonprofit executive director

Education: bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech, 1988; master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration on finance, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, 2003

Family: fiancé Joe Bechely

Top three issues: 1. Housing affordability impacts all communities. With millions projected to arrive by 2050, development cannot keep up with demand. Property values are skyrocketing, and increasing property taxes are creating hardship for homeowners and renters. 2. Our transportation infrastructure cannot accommodate these arrivals, increasing congestion and decreasing mobility. We aren’t investing adequately in maintenance nor expanded options. Failure to address this will continue to choke our city. 3. COVID-19 underscores Georgia’s gaps in access to affordable, quality healthcare. That our state ranks near the bottom in general health has made us even more vulnerable to the impact of this pandemic.

Campaign website: www.alexwanforatlanta.com