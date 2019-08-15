The Sandy Springs Society has rewarded Environment Sandy Springs, a nonprofit dedicated to that city’s environmental issues, for its efforts in clearing a section of Marsh Creek of ruinous invasive species.
The Society has awarded the environmental group has a $2,500 grant to expand the rehabilitation of the affected waterway.
After the organization identified the need to clear the overgrown section of the creek and proposed the project to the city, Sandy Springs authorized funds to be spent to clear the critical area before more funds were awarded.
The forked section of Marsh Creek being cleared runs behind the Sandy Springs Tennis Center, The Weber School and Primrose Schools of Sandy Springs North in the northeast corner of the intersection of Roswell and Abernathy roads. Some of the nonnative plant species being removed include kudzu, English ivy, privet and other destructive greenery.
“We are tremendously grateful for the Sandy Springs Society’s investment in preserving our community’s precious natural resources,” Environment Sandy Springs President Bill Cleveland said in a news release. “As development continues at a rapid pace in our city, especially along the Roswell Road corridor, it’s imperative to ensure our environment is being looked after and cared for.”
In a news release, Jan Stewart, the Society’s president, said “We are thrilled to contribute to Environment Sandy Springs’ efforts to preserve our cherished natural assets. Annually, we receive grant requests that total more than 150% of our available funds. Upon reviewing (its) proposal, we felt strongly that the Marsh Creek project fit perfectly with our mission to improve the quality of life for Sandy Springs residents.”
The section of Marsh Creek being cleared is in District 4 City Councilwoman Jody Reichel.
“The board of Environment Sandy Springs gave me a tour of the Marsh Creek area soon after I was elected to represent District 4. It was clear that there was an imperative to return this once-beautiful stretch of the creek to its original state,” she said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to seeing Marsh Creek without the choking overgrowth that has impeded the creek’s viability.”
Remediation efforts began in April and are being overseen by Walter Bland, president of Rock Spring Restorations. The Marsh Creek project will conclude in early 2020.
