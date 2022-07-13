Engel and Völkers Atlanta has begun selling homes for its new exclusive community, Downing Park.
Situated on a historic estate, the community will feature 20 residences developed by Reed and Co., with M. Crisler Designs for interior design, TSW as the land architect and Eberly Associates for site planning. The first-released homes, with already 20% reserved, began selling at $1.6 million.
The property is located adjacent to Freedom Park Trail and Park, Candler Park and Olmsted Linear Park at the crux of Atlanta’s Candler Park and Druid Hills. Downing Park will offer homeowners a variety of lifestyle living options including 11 Villas, two Manor Homes, six condos located in the existing Tudor Revival mansion and a modernized residence resulting from the conversion of a historic Carriage House on the property.
Each Villa, Manor Home and the Carriage House will feature a private courtyard. Homes will range in size from 1,500 to over 5,000 square feet. To preserve the historic roots of the estate, each home was designed with a modern approach and nods to the architectural nature of the 100-year-old+ Tudor Revival style mansion.
"With developable land in key intown markets becoming harder to come by and buyer demand for truly unique homes continuing to rise, historic conversions are well-positioned to become the next popular product type," CEO and founder of Engel and Völkers Atlanta Christa Huffstickler said. "Downing Park will offer timeless, elevated architecture that upholds the historic integrity of the property, while exceeding the needs of the current homebuyer. Residents of Downing Park will have the privacy they’re searching for but the accessibility to intown's best amenities."
Downing Park residents will have the opportunity to select their bathrooms and kitchens choosing from four designer collections featuring neutral tones, a mix of natural materials including quartz and wood and high-end appliances. Downing Park will offer features such as secluded outdoor space, expansive balconies, patios, elevator capabilities, two-car garages, generous primary bedrooms, outdoor fireplaces and more.
The community is completed with amenities such as a private outdoor pool, gathering terrace, grilling and outdoor dining spaces, and lush community gardens for residents to enjoy. In short walking distance, residents will have access to Ponce City Market, a host of restaurants and bars in both Inman Park and Virginia-Highland, local parks, the BeltLine and Freedom Park.
Reed and Co. has selected Monte Hewett Homes and Hammertime Construction as the contractors for the Downing Park community. Monte Hewett Homes will focus on the new construction in the community and Hammertime Construction, Inc. will work on the condominium residences in the historic mansion and conversion of the Carriage House. Hammertime Construction was chosen based on their reputation as the "top intown contractor" with experience in rehabilitation of historic properties since 1998.
Hammertime is known for their quality of work and their attention to detail. Monte Hewett Homes has hand crafted over 30 of Atlanta’s most popular neighborhoods since its inception in 2000 and was selected due to the shared vision and purpose of building great homes and communities all around Atlanta.
To learn more about Downing Park, visit owndowningpark.com.
