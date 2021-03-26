Hub404, formerly known as the Park Over Georgia 400 project, remains on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its completion has been pushed back accordingly, one of its leaders said.
“We had planned a big fundraising event for April of 2020, and then mid-March got to us, and with all the bad news it brought, we had to say there’s no way to hold a fundraiser in April,” said Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, which is helping spearhead the project. “We shut things down not knowing the total impact the pandemic would be. We only now feel comfortable coming out and engaging again.”
The Hub404 Conservancy, a volunteer nonprofit is comprised of several community leaders, including Durrett, was founded in 2019 to oversee the park project.
Hub404 was originally expected to cost between $200 million and $250 million, take up between 7.1 and 9.1 acres and be completed by 2025. Under the plan, a cap would be placed on top of the Buckhead MARTA station and part of 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads to create the park, and the pedestrian bridge over 400, completed in 2014, would bisect the greenspace, Durrett said when it was announced in 2015.
But due to a rise in construction costs and the pandemic, the price is going up and its completion date is being delayed, respectively, he added. The next step, Durrett said, is the engineering phase, which will cost “several million.”
“We’ll hire an A&E (architecture and engineering) firm and tweak the conceptual design and do the hard engineering on it, to determine how things would be built … to estimate the cost,” he said.
For more information, visit www.hub404.org.
