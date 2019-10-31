The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was killed when a tree fell on the car he or she was driving in rainy conditions Oct. 31.
“The investigation is still active,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham, a police spokesman. “We can confirm that a tree did fall on Mount Paran Road and struck a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was critically injured (and died). Mount Paran Road will be closed for several hours for the investigation and clean up. More details will be released later.”
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
