Fans of "Downton Abbey" can immerse themselves in the period drama through "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" in Sandy Springs.
The exhibition is open at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs for a limited engagement. Presented by Imagine Exhibitions, "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" offers a chance to step inside the world of Carnival Films’ award-winning global television and movie phenomenon. Hailed by The New York Times as a “cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself,” the exhibition made its debut in New York City in 2017.
"If you are a Downton Abbey fan, this is a must-see, and it is only right around the corner," CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller said. "When you enter the exhibit, you feel like you are literally walking through the set of Downton Abbey, with immaculately detailed sets and the original costumes on display that are absolutely stunning. It does an excellent job of conveying how gorgeous the castle really is, and the exhibit itself, which has seen over thousands of visitors, is beautiful. If fans want to experience total immersion into the world Downton Abbey, this is the only place you can do that.”
Atlanta marks the fifth stop of the exhibition’s popular U.S. tour, following engagements in West Palm Beach, Boston and Asheville. Connecting fans to their favorite characters, costumes, locations and artifacts, the exhibition transports visitors on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, offering never-before-seen elements and exclusive footage.
Visitors will get an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs. From Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and Carson’s office, to the family’s glamorous dining room, fans will get the chance to walk through some of the series and movie’s most recognizable and beloved sets.
They will also get an up-close look at more than 50 official costumes, worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.
The exhibition also provides a look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular series and movie are set, offering in-depth insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world. From World War I to the roaring twenties, visitors will have the chance to learn about British society, culture and fashion.
The exhibition will open daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are priced from $36 and children 14 and under (accompanied by an adult) receive free admission.
For more information and for tickets, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.