President and CEO Michael Rogers revealed the non-profits Dorsey Alston, Realtors is supporting in honor of its 75th anniversary, donating $40,000 to support Alzheimer's research and families struggling with ALS, disabilities, special needs, poverty and medical emergencies.
Earlier this year, Atlanta's oldest and largest independently-owned residential real estate company asked agents and staff to submit charities they are connected to and strongly support. The selected organizations would receive grants in recognition of the company's milestone.
At the 75th anniversary dinner Sept. 24, Rogers announced a $10,000 gift to Daughters Against Alzheimer's, $7,500 each to Hope Heals and ALS-Georgia Chapter and $5,000 contributions to Children's Flight of Hope, Giving Grace and Exception Foundation of ATL.
"Community is at the core of Dorsey Alston," Rogers said. "We want the spotlight on Daughters Against Alzheimer's, Hope Heals, ALS-Georgia Chapter, Children's Flight of Hope, Giving Grace and Exception Foundation of ATL. Giving back in honor of our history was appropriate given how much our agents and Atlanta have given us."
Daughter's Against Alzheimer's supports medical research on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. It drives awareness and fundraising to support globally collaborative work by the National Institutes of Health-designated Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers. Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks are the founders.
Hope Heals provides real connections and practical resources for people with disabilities and their families. It operates a camp and year-round community support, offering rest, resources and relationships.
ALS-Georgia Chapter supports people living with ALS and their loved ones through services and education. In addition, it raises funds for treatments and a cure for ALS and advocates for people affected by ALS.
Children's Flight of Hope provides air transportation for young patients and their families. It gives them access to specialized medical care that might otherwise be out of reach, encouraging faster and safer recoveries.
Giving Grace serves community members with acute needs that threaten them with displacement and the loss of meaningful connections. Its goal is to ensure single-parent families, persons experiencing homelessness and the extremely poor maintain a healthy, secure presence in the community, which gives them the best chance of success moving forward.
Exception Foundation of ATL seeks to provide opportunities and support for individuals with special needs who have graduated from their local school system. Social, recreational and volunteer activities are its foundation.
Agent Robbie Jackson said she was grateful for Dorsey Alston lending its voice and resources to support Hope Heals Camp, which she supports and where she volunteers.
"Hope Heals Camp is a place where joy is found in the broken parts of all our stories and every member of this community is beloved," Jackson said. "It is a place where the lines of giving and receiving are blurred and volunteers and campers all come to the shared table with disabilities," she said. "I am forever changed by these friends, this work and this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.