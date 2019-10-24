In 2015, documents from the city of Atlanta show there were nine major spills of raw sewage into the East Area’s Intrenchment Creek during wet weather from September through December, totaling 28.6 million gallons.
Last year the city was fined $365,513 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for the major spills that occurred in that year through 2017. A Nov. 28 letter from the EPD acknowledges receiving Atlanta’s full payment for the fines associated with various violations including spills from September 2015 to December 2017, which is when the major spills occurred.
But documents obtained by the Neighbor show an inconsistency in how the city reports these spills internally and how it presents that data to the state, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Thrash in mandated biannual reports as part of the two federal consent decrees the city must adhere to as part of a 1995 lawsuit filed by the Riverkeeper over the city continuing to allow raw sewage to enter the Chattahoochee.
The consent decrees require the city’s full compliance with discharge permits for its combined sewer overflow (CSO) facilities. (The two decrees are the CSO one filed in 1998 and the first amended consent decree filed the following year.)
In that letter “Attachment A” is a three-page table which lists “spills” (major spills are those totaling more than 30,000 gallons) in particular, nine wet-weather spills totaling 28.6 million gallons which originated from the Intrenchment Creek Water Reclamation Facility (IC-WRC).
Since the 28.6 million gallons of wet-weather spills originated from the IC-WRC, they should have been reported in the consent decrees’ document No. 64 and not in the 2015 fourth-quarter CSO report.
But when one looks at the 2015 second semi-annual consent decree report No. 64) from Atlanta to the EPD and EPA and scrolls down to the tables and look for the 28.6 million gallons, one can find only 3.5 million gallons, which is far less than what was found in the notice of violation letter.
Since Atlanta reported the 28.6 million gallons of wet-weather major spills to from the IC-WRC to the EPD and EPA, the Neighbor asked the city the following question: Where in the 2015 second semiannual FACD report (No. 64) are the wet-weather (rain-induced) 28.6 million gallons reported?
In an email, the question was posed to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office and Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Kishia Powell.
Michael Smith, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, replied by simply saying, “The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is in compliance with all NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permits, as well as both consent decrees.”
A follow-up email to Smith asking for a more direct answer to the question and another question about the sewer system was not returned.
Atlanta City Council members contacted about the inconsistency regarding how the spills were recorded said they would pass on the Neighbor’s concerns to that department or others with the city.
“I’ve gone to the appropriate city attorney and requested a response; he said he’d take it to watershed,” said longtime District 7 Councilman Howard Shook, who represents part of Buckhead and previously chaired the council’s utilities committee, which has oversight of the department of watershed management.
The committee’s current chair is District 8 Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents part of Buckhead. He said the issue occurred before he was elected in 2017 and took office the following January, when the department of watershed management was led by a different commissioner, Jo Ann Macrina.
“I shared your questions with the watershed department and they’re going to look into it,” Matzigkeit said, adding he feels that department is in better shape today than in 2015. “I have faith in the department of watershed management, and they over-report as has been my observation oftentimes. They’ll get with the EPD and compare notes
“There’s a definition of what’s a spill and what’s not a spill. Their notes may not match. We’re spending $3.4 billion (as a city) to address this issue and we’re taking (these) consent decree(s) seriously and are putting a lot of resources into our infrastructure. I feel we’re taking appropriate action to address the problems outlined in the consent decree(s).”
Said council President Felicia Moore, “I think in reading it and understanding what the administration’s response is, it appears to me that it should probably be something I will pass on to J.P. I hope to get a response (from the department) or have them come to report (on it) at a (utilities) committee meeting.”
Lewis Hays, the EPD’s watershed compliance program manager, explained why the inconsistency existed.
“The spills from the Intrenchment Creek WRC that you have highlighted in your image are outfall spills, and were erroneously included in Attachment A (Sanitary Sewer System Spills) of EPD-WP-8602. They should be listed in Attachment B (Major Outfall Spills) instead. Outfall spills are permit violations and are not covered by consent decree(s).”
