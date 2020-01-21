Dine with Dems and Indivisible GA-11, which have combined into one Democrats’ group will host an event Jan. 25 in Sandy Springs, where residents can meet two Democratic candidates running this year for the U.S. House District 11 seat. The district includes parts of Sandy Springs and Buckhead.
The event will take place from 4:45 to 6 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Public Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, and candidates Dana Barrett and Rod Sellers will talk about their campaigns and answer questions. They are vying for the seat occupied by Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville. Other candidates may also speak at the event.
Though it is free and open to the public, registration for the event is recommended. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2RdRcs3.
