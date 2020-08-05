One major American business could be bringing a new location to Sandy Springs.
Deluxe Corp., a Shoreview, Minnesota-based financial services company, is considering opening a new facility in the city.
“They’re in the final stage of exploring the due diligence for their (decision). With their permission, I’m now able to say it’s Deluxe,” Sandy Springs Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy said, referring to the company, which up until Aug. 4 was identified only as Project Painted Lady in city documents.
At its Aug. 4 meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve an incentive request from Deluxe for its plans. The application would include waivers of building permit fees and business occupational taxes for tenant build-out of an existing office building in Sandy Springs.
According to city documents, because of the sensitive nature of informing employees and investors about potential relocation or expansion, Deluxe was identified as a project name until the due diligence for its nationwide search for this new location was completed.
The company is considering constructing in Sandy Springs a facility that will include an innovation center, a back-office/shared service center and other duties. It would provide 708 new jobs over a three-year period with an average salary of $91,500.
The facility would take up about 172,000 square feet of existing office space, and Deluxe would spend $10.2 million for the build-out and $2.4 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment. If it chooses Sandy Springs, the company could move in late this year or early 2021.
While Deluxe, which has about 6,300 employees, is not moving its headquarters to Sandy Springs like Mercedes-Benz USA did after announcing the news in 2015, its decision to open a location there would be an economic boon to the city. The company already has locations in two other metro Atlanta cities: Dunwoody and Lithia Springs.
Deluxe could sign a lease for between six and 10 years, which Worthy said would fall under the city’s Tier 2 or 3 business incentive based on its length. According to city documents, the company would only qualify for Tier 3 if its lease was at least 10 years. A Tier 2 incentive would bring Deluxe $180,000 in waivers, and a Tier 3 one would add another $75,000 in waivers.
District 3 Councilman Chris Burnett asked Worthy, “Do you know if any other cities in Georgia we’re competing against, and any building they’re looking at in the city?”
She said, “I’m not aware of other cities in metro Atlanta competing for this, but I’m not at liberty to say where they’re looking as far as buildings go in the city.”
After District 4 Councilwoman Jody Reichel asked when Deluxe would make its decision, Worthy said it was expected “within the next 30 to 60 days.”
