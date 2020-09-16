Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Shea Roberts, 50

Occupation: attorney

Education: bachelor’s degree in journalism from California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo, 1992; juris doctorate from Catholic University of America, 1996

Family: husband Brian Daughdrill; children Spenser, 25, Kat, 19, and Brigid, 17

Top three issues: “I will fight firstly for a COVID-19 recovery plan that bolsters our small businesses, fully expands Medicaid and health care affordability, and provides economic opportunity and a living wage. Secondly, I will work with my colleagues to build a safer, healthier Georgia by fully funding our public schools, protecting women’s rights and health freedoms, addressing gun violence as a public health crisis, and investing in green energy to tackle climate change. Lastly, I support a fair election system for all Georgians, including fairly drawn district maps. I will fight gerrymandering during next year’s redistricting.”

Campaign website: www.sheaforgeorgia.com

Name, age: Deborah Silcox, 56

Occupation: attorney and District 52 state representative

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science and French from the University of Georgia, 1985; law degree from Emory University, 1988

Family: husband Hal III; children Elizabeth, 26, and Hal IV, 23

Top three issues: “The most important issues are responding to COVID-19, strengthening our state’s economy and securing the safety of our families. This year has presented challenges that have left many weary and scared. I will support legislation that addresses COVID-19 to keep our community healthy, relying on the advice of experts. I will promote measures that ensure our economy will continue to open safely for businesses and employees. Finally, all Georgians deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. I will support legislation that provides accountability for law enforcement and empowers them to properly enforce the law and protect our citizens.”

Campaign website: www.silcoxforgeorgia.com