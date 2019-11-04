Created Equal, a Columbus, Ohio-based anti-abortion group, is bringing its campus tour to Georgia Tech in Midtown, where will show graphic videos of living human fetuses being aborted via a JumboTron depicting the reality of abortion and to engage students in conversation about the issue.
The videos will be shown Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clough Commons near the amphitheater. The tour, which is covering over a dozen college campuses plus several high schools in Georgia, Michigan and Texas, will also visit Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University and the University of Georgia at dates to be determined.
Large, graphic abortion signs will also be taken to local high schools during afternoon dismissal.
“A preborn child is no less human than a born child,” Created Equal President Mark Harrington said in a news release. “Thus, to treat the preborn in a way we’d never treat a born person is a grievous violation of human equality. College students deserve to see the victims of this injustice and to know the science and reasoning behind defending the preborn. This is critical, as this age group is committing more abortions than any other age.”
In Georgia, abortion has been an especially hot topic since March, when the Legislature approved a bill which reduces the definition for when a baby’s fetal heartbeat is detectable from 20 weeks to six weeks, meaning abortions won’t be allowed after the six-week mark.
The new law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in May and takes effect in January, is being challenged in the courts as unconstitutional. Similar new laws have been passed in other states and are also being challenged in court.
For more information, visit www.createdequal.org/jumbotron-tv.
