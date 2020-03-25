Amid residents’ health concerns, two more major events have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
First, Dancing Stars of Atlanta, the 11th annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia chapter, has been postponed to a date to be determined. The event was scheduled for May 2 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
For more information visit alz.org/georgia.
Second, all performances in City Green Live, the city of Sandy Springs’ annual concert series that was to kick off with Drivin’ N Cryin’ April 24, have been cancelled or postponed. According to a news release, all shows to take place in April and May have been canceled. The city will evaluate June events in the next few weeks. The concert series is set to close July 31 but could be extended to include makeup dates for the postponed shows.
Individuals who have purchased tables for the April and May concerts will be automatically refunded onto the method of payment they used to buy them. Allow seven to 10 business days to receive one’s refunds. Any questions or concerns may be addressed by emailing the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center box Office at boxoffice@citysprings.com.
These two events are among the countless ones cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
