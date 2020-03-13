Several more local events were cancelled or postponed March 13 due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, local organizations announced. Also, some facilities have closed temporarily due to the virus, also known as COVID-19.
Here’s a rundown of those events and closures:
‘Gentleman’s Guide’
The City Springs Theatre Company’s remaining performances of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” a Broadway musical, have been cancelled. They were scheduled for March 13 through 15.
“The decision to cancel performances is not an easy one, as dozens of local actors, musicians, technicians, and support staff rely on City Springs Theatre Company in making their living here in metro Atlanta,” a news release stated. “Our hearts go out to them and to all who are affected by these uncertain times.
Anyone who bought tickets to a cancelled performance can get a refund or exchange his or her tickets for a future City Springs Theatre production can do so by calling 404-477-4365. A second option is to turn one’s cost of the ticket into a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit company.
Information: www.cityspringstheatre.com
Byers Theatre
The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, also called the Byers Theatre and the location for “Gentleman’s Guide” and other events, has cancelled all events scheduled for March 13 through 31.
“The health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and staff are of the utmost importance to us. Taking a pause in programming will contribute to containment efforts called for by Georgia Gov. (Brian) Kemp and national health officials,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release.
Those who have tickets to performances other than “Gentleman’s Guide” through March 31 can either exchange tickets for a future date at Byers or receive a refund by contacting the box office at 770-206-2022 boxoffice@citysprings.com.
Preservation Gala
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s largest annual fundraiser, the Preservation Gala, was scheduled for March 14 at 7 p.m. at Buckhead’s Pink Castle, a 12,000-square-foot home designed by the renowned architecture firm of Hentz, Reid & Adler and completed in 1923. But it has been cancelled.
“In light of recent developments, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Preservation Gala,” the trust stated in an email sent to members, the media and others. “… We regret that we will not be able to host our trademark event, and we are evaluating the significant financial impact this cancellation will impose on our programs and organization.
“Unfortunately, most of the expenses for the event have already been incurred. We want you to know that all gala gifts will be 100% tax deductible and will go towards our mission to reuse, reinvest and revitalize Georgia historic resources. We greatly appreciate your continued support of the organization.”
Information: www.georgiatrust.org
Alliance Theatre
The Alliance Theatre in Midtown has cancelled its remaining 2019-20 season performances, select programming and special events due to the coronavirus. However, the Alliance’s spring break camps will continue as scheduled, April 6 through 10. Also, some performances and events that were cancelled are expected to be added to its 2020-21 season, which will be announced March 25.
The following productions have been cancelled:
♦ March 7 through 29: “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience.” Because of “the overwhelming positive response from early audiences and schools who were able to attend the first week of performances,” it will be programmed into the Alliance’s 2020-21 season, Jan. 16 through Feb. 7. Also, the Alliance has recorded this production and is looking into ways to stream the video to the public.
♦ March 17 through April 19: “In My Granny’s Garden.” It will be reprogrammed into the Alliance’s 2020-21 season, Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
♦ March 28 through April 19: “53% Of.” The Alliance plans to produce the world premiere of the winning production of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. It may also look into recording and broadcasting this production, as it was already several weeks into rehearsal.
♦ March 30 through April 30: Festival of New Works was postponed. This presentation of finalists from the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab is expected to be rescheduled at a later date.
♦ March 29 and 30: Toddler Takeover at the Woodruff Arts Center. This campus-wide initiative with the High Museum of Art and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this fall.
♦ April 22 through May 17: “Sweat.” The Alliance is seeking a new set of dates to present the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.
♦ Acting classes: All remaining winter acting classes are canceled.
Ticket holders for cancelled events or productions can donate the ticket value to the Alliance and get a tax deduction, use it for a future performance or request a refund by visiting www.alliancetheatre.org.
Spring Atlanta Home Show
The Spring Atlanta Home Show, which was to be held March 20 through 22 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, was cancelled.
“The well-being and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace,” Mark Levine, the Atlanta Home Show’s manager, said in a news release. “Be safe and we look forward to seeing you in September at our Fall Atlanta Home Show. … During this time, we urge all in the community to follow guidelines from local public health officials.”
Anyone who has purchased advance tickets for the show may use them at one of three upcoming events:
♦ Fall Atlanta Home Show: Sept. 11 through 13 at the Cobb Galleria Centre
♦ North Atlanta Home Show: Feb. 12 through 14 at The Forum at Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County
♦ Spring Atlanta Home Show: March 19 through 21, 2021 at Cobb Galleria Centre
If attendees want to instead either get a refund or donate the ticket amount to Habitat for Humanity, they can do so by visiting atlantahomeshow.com/ticket-info.
Brookhaven events
The city of Brookhaven has cancelled the 2020 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival March 28 and 29 and the Cherry Blossom Festival 5K scheduled for March 21.
“While we are disappointed with the cancellation this year of our signature event, Brookhaven also strives to protect the health of all of our residents and visitors, and especially those most vulnerable,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a news release. “I want to thank all of our partners for their diligence and understanding. The Cherry Blossom Festival will return next year, and I look forward to working with everyone to plan another amazing party.”
Information: www.brookhavenga.gov
Nicholas House
Nicholas House’s annual New Beginnings Luncheon, scheduled for March 27 at The Four Seasons in Midtown, has been cancelled.
Nicholas House is an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is “to help homeless families become self-sufficient by providing them with a temporary place to live while addressing the root causes of their homelessness so that they never become homeless again,” according to a news release.
For information on how to get a ticket refund, call 404-622-0793, ext. 105.
Atlanta Contemporary
Atlanta Contemporary, a contemporary art gallery in west Midtown, is closing temporarily and cancelling all events starting March 13 at 5 p.m. The facility has not announced when it may reopen.
“The executive leadership of Atlanta Contemporary will continue to monitor the situation and asses the need for continued closure,” Executive Director Veronica Kessenich said in a news release.
Information: www.atlantacontemporary.org
Atlanta History Center
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead and the center’s Margaret Mitchell House in Midtown also will temporarily close starting March 13 at 5 p.m. through March 31. All public events and programming taking place on its campuses during that time will be postponed or canceled.
“The institution will reassess reopening all facilities at the beginning of April if judged to be responsible based on guidelines from public health officials,” a news release stated.
However, the Souper Jenny and Brash Coffee restaurants will remain open for business.
Information: www.atlantahistorycenter.com
Children’s Museum
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta, located downtown, also is closing starting March 13 at 5 p.m. through March 31.
“We will reassess reopening at the beginning of April if judged to be responsible based on guidelines from public health officials,” a news release stated. “This decision was not made lightly and we understand the complexities of this situation. We apologize for any inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”
Ticket holders, including Superhero Science Night, birthday parties and field trips will receive a full refund, but it could take up to seven to 10 business days for refunds to appear on credit card accounts. All families who are museum members will receive an extension equal to the amount of time the museum remains closed to the public.
Anyone with questions can leave a message by calling 404-527-3693 or emailing reservations@childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
Atlanta Children’s Shelter
The Atlanta Children’s Shelter, a shelter for homeless families, is closing March 16 through 29, following the Atlanta and Fulton County school districts’ decisions to close their schools during the same period.
Information: www.acsatl.org
National Center
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in downtown Atlanta, is closing March 13 through 27. It will post on its website an update March 20.
Information: www.civilandhumanrights.org
Church services
Also, countless local churches are hosting their March 15 services online only via live streaming videos. Check with your own church’s website to determine if it’s following this plan.
