With Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, announced April 1, going into effect April 3 through 13, several local events scheduled from late April through the summer have been cancelled or postponed. Some had already been cancelled or postponed prior to Kemp’s announcement.
Here’s a look at those events:
Swan House Ball
The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead will host its annual Swan House Ball at the historic Swan House Sept. 11. It was originally set for April 18 before being postponed. The black-tie affair is the largest annual fundraiser for the center.
As in previous years, all ball proceeds will go to support the center’s annual operations and its award-winning educational programs. To purchase tickets, visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com/support/swan-house-ball. For more information, contact Katherine Hoogerwerf at 404-814-4102 or khoogerwerf@atlantahistorycenter.com.
Juneteenth
Another Atlanta History Event, Juneteenth, has been cancelled. Celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, the event was to take place June 20 and 21.
The weekend of free programs was to give attendees a chance to explore the themes of freedom and family history through talks, museum theater, workshops and storytelling. Since it’s one of the center’s most popular programs in terms of the size of the crowd it draws, center spokesman Howard Pousner said cancelling it was the right move in terms of everyone’s safety and health.
Pousner also said the center’s other events today through April 25 have already been cancelled or postponed, but more could fall victim to the virus crisis if it continues past that date.
Caffeine and Octane
High Octane Events LLC, the company behind a few car shows and events, announced it has cancelled its two April events: Caffeine and Octane, the monthly car show set for April 5 at the Perimeter Mall parking lot in Dunwoody, and Caffeine and Exotics, the car show featuring exotic vehicles scheduled for April 19 at City Springs in Sandy Springs.
“Our sole concern is the health and safety of our many fans, sponsors, show participants, and our Caffeine and Octane team,” Bruce Piefke, CEO and producer of Caffeine and Octane, said in a news release. “As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, it is simply prudent to postpone our events and do our part to help flatten the virus infection and transmission curve.”
Cars & ‘Q
Cars & ‘Q for the Cause, an annual fundraiser, car show and party hosted by Choate Construction in Sandy Springs in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Georgia chapter, has been postponed from May to Oct. 17. The VIP Happy Hour has been moved to Oct. 22.
Anyone with questions about the event, including how to get tickets refunded or just transferred to the new date, can email carsnq@choateco.com.
Atlanta Dogwood Festival
In mid-March the Atlanta Dogwood Festival announced this year’s event, which was set for April 17 through 19 at Piedmont Park in Midtown, would be being postponed until a date to be determined. In late March the festival announced it will take place Aug. 7 through 9.
Atlanta Decorative Arts Center
March 24, International Market Centers (IMC), the company that owns the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center in Buckhead, announced it would close temporarily through April 7 to comply with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ executive order requiring residents to shelter in place and non-essential businesses to temporarily close.
With the governor’s order in effect through April 13, the center’s closure likely will be extended.
“Our main priority is the health and safety of our customers, our team, our families and our community,” IMC CEO Bob Maricich said in a news release. “The situation in Georgia, like all states, is evolving rapidly and we are reacting to new information and sharing it as quickly as possible. As we continue to monitor and implement the advice and input of our constituents and governing bodies, we’re adapting daily to ensure we operate with this priority at heart.”
