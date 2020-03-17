Several local organizations March 16 and 17 announced they were cancelling or postponing their upcoming events due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Listed chronologically, they are:
Livable Buckhead
Livable Buckhead announced it is cancelling or postponing all of its remaining March and April events, according to a news release.
Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit dedicated to improving residents and commuters’ quality of life by offering programs related to greenspace, recycling, energy efficiency, commute alternatives, arts and culture, real estate development and land use. The following events have been cancelled or postponed:
♦ March/April: The Buckhead Run Club that meets Tuesdays at 6:30 will not meet in March or April.
♦ March 21: Community Planting Day for the orchard trees at Mountain Way Common is cancelled.
♦ March 29: Reflections event is cancelled but may be rescheduled for a future date. The deadline for the Picture Your Path art contest that was set to culminate at the Reflections event has been extended to March 29.
♦ April 16: The Yappy Hour dog training session is cancelled.
The organization also is postponing the planned April 1 launch of its new microtransit service, the BUC (Buckhead Uptown Connection) powered by Via Transportation Inc. The regular BUC service will continue to operate, and a new launch date for the microtransit service has not been set yet.
Information: www.livablebuckhead.com
Literacy Day
The Governor's Office of Student Achievement is cancelling its annual Literacy Day celebration, which was to be held March 20 at the state capital in downtown Atlanta, said Malenka Warner, the office’s spokeswoman.
Also, with schools out due to the coronavirus, the office’s website has a link to the MyON digital library, which is making its more than 6,000 books available for free online until schools resume regular classes.
Information: gosa.georgia.gov
Thomas Deans Fine Art
Thomas Deans Fine Art, a gallery in Buckhead, announced it is postponing its upcoming exhibition, “Cason Adams: The Right Stuff,” which was to open March 20, until a date to be announced. But it is staying open based on the fact that it has a limited number of daily visitors.
Information: www.thomasdeansfineart.com
Food + Music Festival
The Songs For Kids Food + Music Festival, which was set for the last weekend in March at the Park Tavern in Midtown, has been postponed until a date to be announced, according to a message posted on the Songs For Kids Foundation’s website. The foundation is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that brings pro and amateur musicians to children’s hospitals in Atlanta and other cities to cheer up patients, and also has a center where kids can play music.
“All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date,” the foundation stated, adding attendees requesting a ticket refund can email info@songsforkids.org.
Information: www.songsforkids.org
Atlanta Dogwood Festival
The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, which was set for April 17 through 19 at Piedmont Park in Midtown, is being postponing until a date to be determined. The event’s organizers are working with the city to find alternate dates.
“This was a difficult decision, but we feel it provides the highest level of safety for our artists, performers, vendors and attendees,” Brian Hill, the festival’s executive director, said in a news release. “We recognize that the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been an important springtime tradition for more than eight decades, and our ultimate goal is to see this continue for the 84th year, once conditions improve.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this public health crisis as we make the necessary adjustments for the health and safety of all participants.”
Information: www.dogwood.org
Catalyst Sports
Catalyst Sports, a nonprofit that uses sports to positively impact the lives of disabled individuals, is cancelling its annual Adaptive Climbing Clinic, which was set for April 18 at Stone Summit Climbing and Fitness Gym in Atlanta.
Information: www.catalystsports.org
Komen Atlanta
Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, the local chapter of the Dallas, Texas-based nonprofit that offers services to individuals with breast cancer, announced two postponements. It’s delaying the More Than Pink Walk, which was set for May 2 at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead, until this fall on a date to be determined. It’s also postponed the Greater Atlanta Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference, scheduled for May 16 at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta, until Aug. 22.
“Moving these events and the overall impact of COVID-19 will make a significant financial impact on our ability to serve the women who need us most, including those currently in ongoing breast cancer treatment,” Cati Diamond Stone, CEO of Komen Atlanta, said in an email. “We ask you, as members of the Komen Atlanta family, to help as you can.”
Information: www.komenatlanta.org
