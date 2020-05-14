The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc on local arts organizations, including the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series.
In an update message posted to its website May 12, Broadway in Atlanta, which hosts performances at the Fox Theatre in Midtown, announced its June 2 through 7 performances by the Blue Man Group have been postponed.
New dates have not been announced yet, but Broadway in Atlanta stated ticketholders will have their choice of credit, donation or refund depending on if they want to see the show at a later date or not.
The organization is considering postponing performances of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (June 23 through 28) and “Anastasia” (July 28 through Aug. 2) if the state and federal bans on large gatherings are not lifted by then.
“All decisions will (be) guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with local government regulations,” the message stated. “We are prepared to make necessary adjustments as needed.”
Broadway in Atlanta also announced it is looking at a possible new set of dates for “To Kill A Mockingbird,” the hit musical coming in October.
These changes come after the organization announced March 27 the highly anticipated return of the smash “Hamilton” would be delayed from its original run of March 31 through May 3 to Aug. 4 through Sept. 6. Also that day, Broadway in Atlanta announced “Ain’t Too Proud,” a musical in the series’ 2020-21 season, was moved to June 22 through 27, 2021, to make room for the “Hamilton” schedule change.
For more information, visit atlanta.broadway.com.
Alliance events
The Alliance Theatre in Midtown earlier this month announced it is shifting two of its summer events to a virtual format because of the pandemic.
First, in a May 1 news release, the Alliance announced its summer camps, offered May 26 through Aug. 7 for ages 3 through the 12th grade, would be going virtual.
“I’m delighted that we are still able to engage so many young artists through our virtual summer drama camps,” Christopher Moses, the theater’s director of education and associate artistic director, said in the release. “The essential skills that come with making theater – the collaboration, the building of the ensemble, the self-confidence – these absolutely translate into the virtual space.”
Registered campers will receive in the mail a “camp in a box” package with everything needed for the week including art supplies, templates for crafts, activity sheets and books. As part of each day’s schedule, campers will meet with the Alliance’s professional teaching artists and fellow campers through the Zoom platform and participate in virtual and at-home activities. Each camp week will culminate with a virtual performance via Zoom.
Second, in a May 6 news release, the Alliance announced its annual Educator Conference, set for Tuesdays and Thursdays June 2 through 25, also would go virtual.
This professional learning opportunity is designed to serve educators of all grade levels (preK-12) and all content areas. This event will focus on new strategies and best practices in performing arts instruction (theater, dance/movement, dramatic writing), arts integration and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
Over the course of four weeks, participants will connect with theater professionals and engage in up to 16 interactive breakout sessions, all while exploring the Alliance’s upcoming season and connecting education to the theater’s mission.
For more information on either program, visit www.alliancetheatre.org.
