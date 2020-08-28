In the coming days, residents of Sandy Springs and the surrounding area who want to get tested for COVID-19 have a local place to do so.
Through Sept. 18, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the Fulton County government and the Fulton Board of Health will partner to operate a free pop-up COVID-19 mobile testing site at the former North Springs Center shopping center located at 7300 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled the night before or the day of the appointment by texting “COVID” to 678-802-9624. Although scheduling an appointment in advance is encouraged, test takers can also register onsite if they are unable to register in advance or do not have access to a smart phone.
Testing site dates, locations, and/or times are subject to change. Visit coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta the day of testing to confirm the testing site information.
If you do not receive a text or email with your results within five business days, you can email fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with your name and date of birth or call 404-613-7295 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CORE is providing safe and exposure-free shallow nasal swab testing to anyone who wants to be tested, including symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals of all ages. There is no legal documentation requirement, and on-site registration is available.
The organization is focused on offering services to vulnerable, high-risk communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including low-income groups and communities of color. CORE works with community partners to ensure the health and safety of the community as the pandemic continues to be an active threat.
