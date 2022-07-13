Local Atlanta high school band programs can enter The Great Atlanta Band Challenge for a chance to win $10,000 for their band programs.
Presented by Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5, the challenge gives bands the chance to show off their talents.
Entrants will be narrowed to the top ten finalists Aug. 1 and finalists’ videos will be available for public viewing and voting online beginning at 10 a.m. Voting will end Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. The three bands with the most views will each win $10,000 for their band program. Winners will be notified via phone and email after voting has ended between Aug. 12, and Aug. 15.
Musical education positively impacts students’ academic performance, assists in the development of social skills and provides an outlet for creativity that is crucial to development. Though, despite the benefits, schools around the U.S. have decreased students’ exposure to music due to increased emphasis on standardized evaluations and a lack of resources and support.
"We often applaud students who excel in subjects like science or math, but it’s equally as important to support and stimulate those who express creativity through performing arts," founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck Amy Witherite said. "With art and music programs being removed from academic curriculums around the nation, I’m encouraged that Atlanta has sustained its program and am excited to reward these bands for their hard work."
Atlanta-area high schools are encouraged to enter their band by visiting www.greatbandchallenge.com now through 11:59 p.m. July 22. To enter, participants must submit a video, five minutes or less, of their school band playing a musical composition. Parental permission is required for all students featured.
