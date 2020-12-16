Now is the time to act when it comes to redeveloping Sandy Springs’ north end, one consultant said.
That includes the city’s plans to refurbish four long-blighted shopping center sites.
“It is really, really easy to do nothing,” said Jonathan Gelber, vice president of Bleakly Advisory Group, which partnered with TSW on a north end study. “All of us have done very little on these sites for the last 40 years. Unless everyone works hard and makes sacrifices, we’re going to continue to do nothing for another 40 years. The question is how do you balance the fiscal impact with the community values and how does that impact the affordability gap?”
Gelber and others presented the study’s findings at the Sandy Springs City Council’s Dec. 15 work session, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2018, the city has hosted meetings about plans to redevelop the north end and even created a task force to study the issue.
In December 2019, the council approved hiring TSW to create three varied design concepts each for the Northridge, North River, North Springs Center and River Springs (formerly Loehmann’s Plaza) shopping centers.
The company ended up devising four for River Springs and three each for the rest, and the city hosted a series of public meetings on the plans from February through April, with the first in person and the rest online. Sandy Springs also hosted several other virtual meetings and activities tied to the design concepts through November, including a final online open house, and held an in-person farmers market pop-up event.
Regarding the 13 concepts TSW created, Gelber said the city must make some changes in its policies and zoning codes and even offer incentives to make them work, especially when it comes to providing affordable housing, an issue that has been heavily debated in the city since the push to redevelopment the north end started.
The city wants to incorporate into its redevelopment plans mixed-use projects, greenspace, a variety of housing options and increased connectivity throughout the north end, including improvements to Roswell Road.
According to a north end study document posted to the city’s website, the cost for one new housing unit is $225,000 to $260,000, and to build an affordable unit at 80% AMI (area median income), the cost cannot go above $180,000. The gap of $45,000 to $80,000 needs to be made up. Using policy, code changes and incentives would help close the affordability gap by lowering housing costs by 20 to 25%.
“Those are ways to chip away at the affordability gap,” Gelber said.
According to the study, regarding the 13 concepts, six worked financially and seven could work with changes to the city code or incentives. But District 3 Councilman Chris Burnett, who said he knows some of the shopping center owners, was skeptical all of them would buy into the plans, adding recent or future ownership changes could make it harder.
“Is there a JV scenario (with lower-cost projects)? … I think it goes back to costs, and there can be serious costs involved,” he said, later adding some alternative redevelopment sites may need to be looked at.
Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy replied by saying there is widespread interest in this project, including from the shopping center owners and developers.
“I think it would generate even more interest in the properties once we know the steps the city is and is not willing to take,” she said of possible changes to city policies and zoning codes.
Worthy also said though some shopping centers still have tenants with long-term leases that could make it difficult to redevelop those properties, if the city is flexible enough with changes and incentives, it could make the redevelopment plan go smoother.
The study’s report will be finalized and delivered to the council in early January so it can discuss north end-related incentive programs and changes to the city’s development code at its annual retreat later that month.
