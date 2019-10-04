A construction worker employed by a company building the new interchange where Interstate 285 and Georgia 400 intersect in Sandy Springs died Oct. 3 in an accident.
The employee worked for North Perimeter Contractors LLC, the Sandy Springs-based company hired by the Georgia Department of Transportation to be the general contractor for 285/400 interchange improvement project.
“We can confirm that there was an incident in the 285/400 project work zone this afternoon,” North Perimeter stated in a statement regarding the incident that occurred at about 3 p.m. “At this time we do not have many details. Work has stopped and an investigation is being conducted to determine what happened.”
No other information was provided by the company, and the worker’s identity has not been released yet by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
