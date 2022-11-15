Liveable Buckhead, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and city council member Howard Shook celebrated the official groundbreaking of the Wieuca-Loridans segment of the PATH400 Nov. 10 in Buckhead.
Atlanta city council member Mary Norwood, Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling and Buckhead Community Improvement District president Jim Durrett were also in attendance. Construction of the newest segment will begin in the next few weeks and take around two years to complete. The segment is roughly 0.75 miles and will snake along GA 400.
"It's a really big one," Starling said. "It's complicated, and it's certainly the most expensive and the most complicated that we've done to date so it's going to be no small feat to tackle it."
PATH400 is a 5.2-mile multiuse trail being built within the unused right-of-way along GA 400. The Wieuca-Loridans segment will create nearly three contiguous miles of pathway between the GA 400 Loop and Loridans Dr. and provide pedestrian and bike connections to Mountain Way Common and the planned Loridans Park.
"PATH400 is part of a growing trail network that can eventually serve as a valuable economic development tool for our city," Dickens said. "Studies show that trails can increase property values, can boost the spending at businesses and they can even influence a company's location decision to move to this area."
The $12.8 million Wieuca-Loridans segment of PATH400 is funded through federal and local government funds, including approximately $8.8 million from transportation improvement project funds administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission and $3.8 million from the City of Atlanta’s TSPLOST funds with additional funding for design contributed by the Buckhead CID.
The complete PATH400 project cost is around $37 million, with significant funding for earlier phases provided by the PATH Foundation and Buckhead CID. Georgia Department of Transportation provided its right-of-way along GA 400 as land for most of the trail which will stretch from the Atlanta BeltLine to Sandy Springs when it is complete. The PATH Foundation has provided construction management services and expertise at no cost to the project.
"Residents can walk or bicycle into places that until now, have only been accessible by automobile, and I don't really tell any of you that there's too many cars on our road as we try to get around these communities," Dickens said. "The city is happy and proud to provide support for local organizations like Liveable Buckhead and like the PATH Foundation."
During the summer of 2012, Livable Buckhead met with stakeholders, residents, civic associations, commercial property owners and community leaders to gain feedback for the trail design. According to the organization, that feedback, as well as experts’ advice, was integrated into the final design for the trail.
For more information, visit path400greenway.org.
