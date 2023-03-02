As part of its commitment to achieving a Trash-Free Chattahoochee, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper will host its 13th annual Sweep the Hooch litter cleanup March 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sweep the Hooch is watershed-wide day of service that brings together more than 1,000 volunteers at dozens of parks, tributaries, and access points along the Chattahoochee River. Volunteers clean up litter pollution by walking along outdoor trails, wading in creeks, or paddling in kayaks and canoes at one of more than 60 cleanup sites.
Litter pollution is a global issue that threatens not only the health of our rivers, lakes, and oceans, but also the health of the people and wildlife who depend on these resources — including the five million Georgians who rely on the Chattahoochee River for clean drinking water.
This year, Sweep the Hooch is presented in cooperation with the National Park Service’s Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which will host 18 cleanup sites within the National Park boundaries.
Volunteer cleanups have a measurable impact on keeping our waterways free of litter. In the past 12 years, Sweep the Hooch volunteers have collectively removed 204 tons of trash from the Chattahoochee River watershed.
"Sweep the Hooch has become such a valuable community event that truly benefits our watershed," CRK’s Outings Director Tammy Bates said. "This incredible day of service couldn’t happen without all the dedicated volunteers who rally together under the mission of achieving a Trash-Free Chattahoochee for all to enjoy."
Interested volunteers can sign up for a cleanup site near them at sweepthehooch.org. Participation is free, but individual registration is required. CRK will provide necessary supplies, like trash bags and gloves, and will thank volunteers for their dedication with a one-year membership to the organization.
Teams, clubs, and community groups are welcome to participate, but encouraged to sign up early; once a site reaches capacity, registration for that site will close.
CRK is proud to host Sweep the Hooch and many other litter cleanups throughout the year as part of its mission to secure the protection of the Chattahoochee River now and for future generations. For more information about CRK, visit chattahoochee.org.
