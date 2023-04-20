Community members gathered to honor Holocaust victims and hear the story of Holocaust survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner for Yom HaShoah April 16.
The 58th Annual Community-wide Yom HaShoah — or Holocaust Remembrance Day — Commemoration took place April 16, at the Memorial to the Six Million monument at Greenwood Cemetery. Reiner spoke of how she survived the Theresienstadt Ghetto, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the labor camp Kurzbach and a death march as a child.
Reiner, 93, said she vividly remembers the day the Nazis came for her mother. Only 9 years old at the time, Reiner was sitting in the soft grass near bubbling brook by her home in Vsetin, Czech Republic. Her mother, Charlotte Eichner, was hanging laundry a few feet away from her.
Reiner closed her eyes, drinking in the sights and sounds of spring, looking forward to her mother tucking her into bed that night.
At the sound of her mother’s voice, she was jarred from her daydream, only to see her mother walking hurriedly toward her while two men strolled leisurely toward them.
“Ilsinko, my beloved child,” her mother said, “Have no fear, show courage!”
Reiner can still recall the sights and sounds of that day and the years that would follow.
In March of 1939, the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, and Reiner’s hometown of Vsetin. They slowly took over the town, banning Czech from being spoken in school, forcing Jewish Czechs to wear the yellow Star of David, spreading propaganda and draping the Nazi flags off buildings.
“The red flags with swastikas were everywhere,” Reiner said. “The buildings looked as though they bleeding.”
Following the deaths of her mother and father in 1942, Reiner — 10 at the time — was sent to a Jewish orphanage, where she stayed for around eight months. Reiner kept a diary detailing her time at the orphanage. Her last entry is dated around two weeks before she was deported to Theresienstadt.
The ghetto served as Nazi propaganda and was falsely depicted as the “model” concentration camp. The camp was considered a holding center until prisoners were sent East to death camps. The International Red Cross was permitted to enter the camp in June 1944, but Reiner and other prisoners were forced to clean the camp and perform for the Red Cross.
Of the 15,000 children imprisoned at the ghetto, Reiner was one of only 100 who survived.
In fall of 1944, Reiner and other Theresienstadt survivors were crammed into cattle cars to be transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The stench and anxiety was stifling, as they had no idea where they were being taken or what to expect. Reiner told audiences about getting off the cattle car at Auschwitz.
"I don't know where am or what I am looking at," she said. "No grass, no bushes, no trees, no houses. 'What is this? Is this the end of the world?' Then I look to the left and...there are some creatures, I call them, walking towards me in striped coats with numbers. They have the sunken cheeks. Their teeth are protruding. They look to me strange."
Reiner went on to survive Auschwitz and escape a death march by hiding in a potato cellar with other women.
"What helped me get through this was through this was hope," Reiner said. "You must never, never ever give up hope because without that you are doomed. Don't say if I survive, I will do this, say when I survive. I always like to be positive and try to reflect perhaps on some happier times in your life."
Reiner said her Jewish faith kept her going.
Dozens of attendees listened to Reiner's story, including Senator Jon Ossoff and Consul General Anat Sultan-Dodan of Israel to the southeastern United States. Ossoff also spoke of his family members who died in the Holocaust. His Uncle Nate was the only member of that line of his family who survived.
Ossoff’s great-grandparents fled Eastern Europe in 1911 and 1913, and when he was sworn into office, Ossoff carried their papers tucked in his jacket pocket.
"I think you all know why it's so powerful to hear the sound of the child at an event like this one," Ossoff said after a baby cried. "Because even though an effort was made at (an) industrial scale with unfathomable brutality and a will to extinguish our people, that effort failed, and we continue to live and we continue to thrive. The sound of a child at an event like this is proof that that effort failed, and that we persist as a people."
After hearing testimonies from Reiner, Ossoff, Sultan-Dadon and others, the great-grandchildren of survivors were invited to lay sunflowers at the Memorial to the Six Million.
The memorial was designed by a fellow Holocaust survivor, the late Atlanta architect Benjamin Hirsch. In 1964, a committed group of Atlanta’s Holocaust survivors and their families recognized the need for a physical place both to remember and grieve lost loved ones, and most significantly to say mourner’s prayer. Their organization, Eternal Life-Hemshech, raised funds, secured the site and engaged Hirsch to create what is now the Memorial to the Six Million.
Highlighted by six torches that honor the 6 million Jews who were lost, the memorial was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. It is composed of four L-shaped walls of varying heights between seven-and 13-feet tall. The walls of uncoursed Stone Mountain granite blocks interlock to form a single "interior" space that has no roof and is open to the sky.
The torches rise from a black granite coffin that contains the ashes of an unknown victim from the concentration camp at Dachau, Germany.
"Your greatest gift is your life," Reiner said. "Cherish it. Not only yours, but that of others as well. We cannot like everyone but that does not give us the right to hurt anyone."
