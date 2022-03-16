Atlanta leaders and community members came together to remember the victims of last year's spa shootings, six of whom were Asian women.
The Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Coalition, comprised of several Asian American non-profit organizations, grassroots community partners and allies, hosted an Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence. The event brought together local Asian American Pacific Islander leaders, elected officials and community members to mark the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta Asian shootings and to heighten awareness of the on-going violence against Asian women.
Robert Peterson, son of March 16 victim Yong Ae Yue, and Michael Webb, widower of March 16 victim of Xiaojie Tan, both spoke of their loved ones at the rally. Webb recalled the moment he found out his wife was shot and killed, saying he immediately called his daughter and stayed on the phone with her for five hours.
"Each hour we learned of (more) casualties," Webb said. "When we learned there were eight dead and only one (surviving) shooting victim, we held on to that small thread of hope until finally my daughter was told that her mother was among the dead. Then of course we learned that three Asian businesses were targeted and six innocent people of Asian descent."
Webb went on to address the racism exhibited around him as he grew up, even from his father.
"Many of my fellow white Americans have been shaped by similar bias and prejudice and reason a blind or unwilling to examine," Webb said. "This is the insidious danger of racism. Seeing groups of people as others can so easily turn into hate and bloodshed and because of this, so many innocent people must live in fear. That is barbaric."
In 2020 alone, violence — such as shunning, slurs and physical attacks — against Asians increased. According to Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 3,800 incidents were reported with 68% being against Asian women. Less than a week ago on March 11, a 67-year-old Asian woman in New York was punched more than 125 times in front of her apartment. Another man in New York was also arrested after allegedly attacking seven Asian women in two hours.
"It cannot be tolerated and this type of violence tears at the fabric of who we are," Peterson said. "(My mom) would want us to not only fight for her and the other victims, but fight for our collective values, for the safety of our communities in our family. She would ask that we do speak up and break the silence — to be heard, to be visible, respected and represented in all aspects of our lives, to support leaders that not only say they stand with us, but those whose actions demonstrate that they see us, invest in us, support us and recognize us."
Peterson was joined by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former State Rep. Stacey Abrams, State Senator Dr. Michelle Au, State Rep. Bee Nguyen, president of the Korean American Coalition -Metro Atlanta Sarah Park and multiple other officials and community leaders.
"(My mom) would also want you to understand that her race and her gender are inextricably linked," Peterson said. "That the intersectional nature of her existence is what shaped her interactions with others and how others perceive her to be. My mother was an Asian woman who was targeted for who she was, for occupying a particular space by someone she didn't know."
Dickens told audience members there is still much to be done to combat racism around both Atlanta and the country. When I became mayor, he said, I started a process to help restore the soul of Atlanta and our sense of community and that work was contained every single day.
"As we pause to reflect on the last loss just one year ago today, our actions going forward should not only just be in their memory, but in their honor, to be utilized as a catalyst so that we stop this hate and racism and sexism as we go forward," Dickens said.
The victims at the Atlanta spas include Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69 and Yong Yue, 63.
The four victims who died in the Cherokee County shooting were Delaina Yaun-Gonzalez, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.
