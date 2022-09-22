The Community Assistance Center will host its 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser Oct. 22, at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters.
This evening of food, fun, and philanthropy will feature an Oktoberfest theme, with a traditional German band, an expansive menu of classic German dishes, a trip raffle featuring domestic and international trips, and an exciting auction benefitting the CAC’s mission of preventing hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.
"This year’s Vintage Affair is shaping up to be one of our best parties yet," CAC’s Development Director Pam Jones said. "We are happy to be back to an in-person event at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters to share the mission of CAC and to entertain our guests with a unique gala experience."
Guests at the Oktoberfest Celebration can expect an evening of entertainment and food, featuring a biergarten, authentic Oktoberfest-style dishes, and music by The Little German Band, one of the Southeast’s premier German music and dance experiences.
An online auction will be taking place before and throughout the event, culminating in exclusive featured items that include a suite at a 2023-season Atlanta Braves game, a Hilton Head oceanside getaway, courtside tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game, a week-long retreat to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and more.
In addition, raffle tickets are for sale to the public, offering the winner a choice between a luxury cruise tour of the Rhine River in Germany, or a Pacific Northwest grand tour of Portland, Seattle, and the Cascades Mountains (including Mount Rainier) via train. Raffle tickets also provide access to the online auction, giving CAC supporters a chance to both win big and help the CAC achieve its mission.
"Over 20,000 residents of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody are living below the poverty line and rising prices make the situation even more urgent," CAC CEO Francis Horton said. "We are actively working to ensure all our neighbors are able to thrive. Vintage Affair is a key component to our organization’s ability to provide emergency assistance and human services programs to those that need it."
CAC was recently rated a four-star organization by Charity Navigator, certifying that CAC exceeds industry standards in fiscal health, accountability, and transparency.
Tickets to the Vintage Affair Oktoberfest Celebration on October 22, as well as trip raffle tickets, are now on sale at www.vintageaffair.org; donations in lieu of attendance accepted at www.ourcac.org/donate-online.
