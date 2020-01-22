Matt Bowman wants to get a piece of property he’s leasing at a busy Sandy Springs intersection rezoned so he can develop the land possibly into a mixed-use project.
“We’re proposing to basically cut the corner off the current lot, subdivide it and give that corner a commercial use while maintaining an (office neighborhood zoning) designation for the rest of the parcel,” he said of a 0.5-acre portion of a 1.56-acre lot located at 230 Windsor Pkwy., at the Roswell Road intersection, and owned by Paul Brown. “It’s a buffer. Again, we’re trying to find a way that is fair to everyone, all the stakeholders involved.”
But at its meeting Jan. 21 at City Springs, due to heavy opposition from residents living nearby, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 5-0 to deny approving his request to have the city’s character area map amended from neighborhood village to commercial/mixed use, the first step in the rezoning process. District 3 Councilman Chris Burnett was absent.
At the meeting, Bowman was the only individual speaking in favor of the project, and 14 signed up to speak out against it. Joe Hines, who lives nearby on Mystic Drive and was representing the Cherokee Park Civic Association, which has 90 homes, and the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods, said he was one of 49 residents who had already previously commented in opposition to the project.
Though the proposed amendment was recommended for approval by the city’s community development department, it was denied twice by the Sandy Springs Planning Commission, in September and December. The matter was supposed to go before the council in October but was delayed due to “a potential fault with the legal ad’s description of the project,” according to city documents.
If the amendment was approved, Bowman could have then applied to rezone the property for retail use. He proposed adding a small building there, and it would house uses such as a landscaping business or a locally grown food store. The lot sits across the street from the Gateway mixed-use development that includes a grocery store, shops, restaurants and apartments.
But residents living nearby said approving the amendment would be the wrong approach, bringing too much density to a small piece of land and adding traffic to an already busy area.
“This site is too small for this use,” said Jane Kelley, who lives on Windsor Park Place and spoke as a representative of the Windsor Park neighborhood. “Once this site is changed to commercial, the entire site would be likely changed to commercial and there would be no buffer to the neighborhoods. do not be swayed by the idea of a farm stand.”
Bill Gannon, who lives on Taunton Way and represented the High Point Civic Association, said approving the amendment would be the wrong move considering the city just approved its Next Ten Comprehensive Plan in 2017 following an 18-month process.
“We spent $5 million (as a city) on the plan,” he said. “It would be an error to set a precedent to do this. … (High Point) sent letters since August 2019, and since then the opposition has continued to grow.”
Bowman said he went before the council two years ago to try to get the property also classified for boutique retail zoning, but that plan also was denied.
“That goal is the same as this one: to protect the interests of the neighborhood while recognizing the rights to reasonable development for all the stakeholders including the applicant/lease holder and the owner of the property,” he said.
Of his latest zoning amendment proposal, Bowman said, “I certainly understand from the neighborhood’s perspective, but whatever goes in there, it’s going to be so small it won’t have a (negative) effect on the neighborhood.”
For the past two years or more, Bowman has used the land to sell pumpkins and Christmas trees. Community Development Director Ginger Sottile said he’s allowed to continue to do that “as a temporary use for the property.”
Before the council’s vote, District 5 Councilman Tibby DeJulio said now is not the time to amend the zoning for this property, but the near future may be.
“We spent a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of effort to change this (character area map and zoning code),” he said. “We only did this two years ago. We don’t need to go out and make substantial changes to this. In another three, four, five years, we’ll probably change it all over again.”
