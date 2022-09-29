Cirque du Soleil's latest production, Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities, will transport audiences to a steampunk inspired wonderland this fall.
KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque du Soleil’s 35th production since 1984. Cabinets of curiosities are the ancestors of museums, also known as cabinet of wonder in the Renaissance Europe. Aristocrats, members of the merchant class and early practitioners of science formed collections of historical relics, works of art or mysterious travel souvenirs or artefacts.
"We are thrilled that Cirque du Soleil is returning to Atlanta for the first time since 2020," said Mike Newquist, President of Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Now more than ever, being able to connect with our incredible audiences in person means the world to our cast and crew. Everyone at Cirque du Soleil is excited to bring the magic of KURIOS back to Atlantic Station in what will be a truly triumphant return."
In an alternate yet familiar past, in a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination, a Seeker discovers that in order to glimpse the marvels that lie just below the surface, we must first learn to close our eyes.
In his larger-than-life curio cabinet, the Seeker is convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world – a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. A collection of otherworldly characters suddenly steps into his makeshift mechanical world. When the outlandish, benevolent characters turn his world upside down with a touch of poetry and humor in an attempt to ignite the Seeker’s imagination, his curios jump to life one by one before his very eyes.
Set in what could be called a retro-future, the scenic environment makes several references to the beginning of the industrial revolution during the 19th Century without being tied to that period.
"It’s like Jules Verne meets Thomas Edison in an alternate reality, out of time," Set Designer Stéphane Roy said.
The show is a tribute to imagination and curiosity. This makeshift mechanical world celebrates the coming together of pre-existing objects. There are 426 props in the show, the most of any production in Cirque du Soleil’s history. Some 65 trucks transport close to 2,000 tons of equipment for KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities.
"All these objects – the bugle, the typewriter – come with their own history and it is from their association that a new meaning emerges," Roy said. "Further proof that the who is greater than the sum of its parts."
More than a hundred costumes were created to dress the cast of KURIOS. Costume Designer Philippe Guillotel explored unusual shapes that have affinities with the Bauhaus costumes or of Alfred Jarry’s Father Ubu to create startling and often amusing characters.
"He’s like a mechanical Obelix [from the Franco-Belgian cartoon characters Asterix & Obelix], but instead of holding a tiny dog in his arms, he lugs around a small lady in his belly wherever he goes, and he’s hardly aware of it," Guillotel said.
KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities has a cast of 46 artists from 16 different countries. About 60% of the artists have already worked with Cirque du Soleil before.
KURIOS will play in Atlanta from Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station. For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.