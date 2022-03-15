Chastain Park goers are a step closer to having a paved nature trail connecting the playground to Hamburger Pond.
The Northwood Trails Initiative project will connect the playground to Hamburger Pond through a 1-mile nature trail, made of primarily crushed granite; reinforced as needed with railroad ties and stone, and lined with a variety of native plantings to ultimately create more connectivity, habitat, and activity in the north end of Chastain Park.
Chastain Park Conservancy recently received a Park Pride Grant of $100,000 to fund Northwood Trails Initiative, Chastain Park 2008 Master Plan Capital Improvement Project.
"We are grateful to Park Pride for its advocacy and support of Metro Atlanta's greenspace through this Legacy Grant," Chastain Park Conservancy Board Chair Carson Matthews said. "This project represents a key initiative in the 2008 Chastain Park Master Plan, one that will reconnect park users with the Park's historic grills and pavilions and enhance the public's access to natural areas. Park Pride has been a transformational supporter of Chastain Park and the Conservancy's ability to implement its 20-year Master Plan.”
Park Pride currently works with over 100 local Friends of the Park groups in the City of Atlanta, unincorporated Dekalb County, and the cities of Tucker and Brookhaven. The organization’s Grantmaking Program is generously supported by the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, The Home Depot Foundation, the City of Atlanta, and others.
"Chastain Park Conservancy has prioritized innovation through the lens of tradition, which has allowed them to adroitly respond to changing visitor needs,” manager of Park Pride’s Grantmaking Program Kayla Altland said. “This project re-activates an area of the park for passive recreation while honoring preservation of its historic structures. We’re proud to support this effort."
While the groundbreaking date has yet to be set, the conservancy estimates the project will take 18 months to complete.
