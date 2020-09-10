The city of Atlanta’s experiment to close the North Fulton Golf Course at Chastain Memorial Park in Buckhead to golfers while opening it for individuals to walk on won’t last beyond its original two months.
In March, when the 18-hole course was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents stuck at home flocked to the links, walking on them regularly. So, when the course reopened for golf June 15, the city started a 60-day period in which it would be closed to golfers on Tuesdays, when residents and visitors could walk on it as greenspace.
But District 8 Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents the park and lives near it, said the experiment wasn’t extended beyond those two months, partly because fewer individuals walked on the course this summer compared to the spring.
“We don’t have exact numbers because there’s no way to count,” he said when asked how many residents and visitors walked on the course this summer and spring. “People come and enter the park from lots of different entry points. Anecdotally, the number of people was quite a bit less than what had been what we had seen previously during COVID.”
In early June, when interviewed about the 60-day period, Matzigkeit pointed to a longtime tradition at the famed St. Andrews course in Scotland, the oldest golf course in the world. It’s closed on Sundays (except when it hosts major tournaments such as the British Open), so it can be opened as greenspace for the community.
“If they can do it in St. Andrews, it’s probably worth a test here,” he said.
In a Sept. 10 interview, Matzigkeit said the choice to not extend the trial period past two months was made right after it ended.
“The decision was made looking at multiple things: how much use it was getting, how much revenue was being lost, how much damage was done to the course (by walkers), those kinds of factors,” he said.
The course’s reputation – Matzigkeit said it’s the most popular one in the state, with over 50,000 rounds played a year – and the revenue it generates for the city may have been the biggest issue in keeping it closed to golfers one day a week.
However, Matzigkeit said he’s happy the city did the trial period.
“We need to be able to experiment and test things,” he said. “Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don’t, but you never know until you experiment. I appreciate the parks department (for being) willing to take a chance and do an experiment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.