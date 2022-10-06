Atlanta Fire Rescue Department are still working to determine what sparked the fire that reduced Buckhead Saloon to shambles early Oct. 3
Firefighters received a call about the fire around 8:11 a.m. Oct. 3. On arrival, AFRD members found heavy fire and smoke showing in the rear of the two-story commercial structure and quickly upgraded the response to a second alarm. Firefighters initiated an interior fire attack enduring extreme smoke and heat before conditions compromised the roof forcing members to evacuate the structure to conduct an exterior fire attack.
The tremendous amount of fire, heat, and smoke caused the roof of the structure to collapse during the exterior operation, according to AFRD. Firefighters evacuated a nearby high-rise apartment building and commercial business to prevent injury.
The fire was mostly under control by 11:30 a.m., but according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, crews continued to fight patches of flames until well into Tuesday morning. but AFRD crews remained on the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. Portions of Roswell road were closed until nearly 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire caused the roof to collapse, and crews were called out to extinguish small fires again around 1:15 p.m. Oct. 4. By around 3 p.m. Oct. 5, crews were gone and no fire was visible. Empty liquor bottles coated in ash were strewn about the property and fallen beams, pipes and furniture were visible.
Buckhead Saloon is at 3227 Roswell Rd NE and has been a Buckhead staple for more than 25 years. The Buckhead Saloon was the second Buckhead business to go up in flames in a matter of weeks — the Tin Lizzy's on Piedmont Road caught fire Sept. 20. Only the left side of the building received major damage and the business plans on reopening when they can.
