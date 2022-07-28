Catholic Charities Atlanta received additional funding for its comprehensive case management program thanks to a grant from Bank of America.
Bank of America is awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 to Catholic Charities Atlanta. For many years, Bank of America has worked with nonprofit partners, local organizations, and leaders across public and private sectors in Atlanta to help drive economic mobility for vulnerable populations. The grant will be used for Catholic Charities Case Management Services for the 2023 fiscal year.
"When we elevate individuals and families, we strengthen entire communities," Catholic Charities CEO Vanessa Russell said. "Bank of America is a vital partner in our mission to drive economic independence and turn the tide on poverty."
All funding will support the nonprofit' comprehensive case management program which includes a myriad of financial empowerment components. CCA's overall purpose is to serve families who face multiple interrelated challenges. As a multi-service agency, CCA is positioned to address many challenges families face.
Their Family Stabilization Program houses this project in conjunction with a variety of services such as parenting education, mental health counseling, public benefit assistance, ESL instruction with workforce development, housing counseling and veteran services. Staff in this department are cross-trained in order to tailor programming to individual client needs.
"Investing in Catholic Charities is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Atlanta," Bank of America Atlanta president Al McRae said. "This grant is just one way we are deploying resources locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community."
