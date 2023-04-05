Camp Twin Lakes opened of its third year-round campus on 100 acres in Rutledge.
The new campus will allow the non-profit to serve 3,500 more campers annually, including those in populations Camp has not previously served such as children and teens with mental health disorders.
Camp Twin Lakes was founded by Buckhead resident Doug Hertz in 1993. The opening of the third campus coincides with Camp Twin Lakes’ 30th year of powering transformative camps for children and young adults with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. For the last three decades, demand for programs has consistently increased, and they now serve children from every county in Georgia.
The $25 million expansion adds 20 cabins, a dining hall, gymnasium, medical facilities, and activity spaces, such as an arts and crafts building. Additionally, there are recreational amenities, such as a zero-entry swimming pool, fishing dock, zip line, and ropes and archery courses. Residential and programming spaces are accessible and adaptive to meet the needs of campers, including low grade paved trails, to better serve kids who use wheelchairs or prosthetics.
"Since 1993 Camp Twin Lakes has created experiences to build confidence, create leaders, encourage dreams, and ultimately transform lives," Hertz said. "Our success and the incredible impact Camp has had on nearly 150,000 children and families so far has been possible thanks to the leadership and support we have received from the entire Atlanta community. Thanks to the kindness and generosity of our community, we are growing to serve even more children in need."
Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully accessible, and intentionally designed camp programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles while creating shared experiences with other children who face similar challenges. The organization now has capacity to serve 13,500 campers annually and provides scholarships to 100% of campers through a donor funded Camper Scholarship Program so that no child is ever turned away due to inability to pay.
"We are relying on the community to help fill the cabins with 3,500 more campers by supporting our donor funded camper scholarship program," CEO of Camp Twin Lakes Jill Morrisey said. "There are also incredible service opportunities available, including volunteering as a cabin counselor for a week or bringing a team to camp for a workday to help get the camps ready for summer.”
Camp Twin Lakes now operates three year-round campuses, two in Rutledge and one in Winder. The new campus will serve its first campers in mid-April and will partner with Skyland Trail, a nonprofit that focuses on adolescents with mental health challenges.
Construction was led by Atlanta-based builder Reeves Young along with award-winning architecture and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company.
Visit growingtogether.camptwinlakes.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.