Two months after it opened, part of the Northside Drive pedestrian bridge in Buckhead will close for two days this week as crews begin the process to remove, repair and reinstall a handrail there.
According to a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) news release, the new bridge, located just south of Woodward Way, opened Dec. 5, two days ahead of schedule, after the road was closed for nearly 90 days so the bridge could be replaced. Feb. 10 and 11, crews will remove the existing handrail and install temporary safety cable.
“The installation of the cables will allow continued pedestrian access to the sidewalk during the handrail repairs,” the release stated. “During these two days, ‘Sidewalk Closed’ signage will alert pedestrians to avoid the sidewalk area and utilize the Northside Drive crosswalk. Pedestrians are advised to exercise caution in the area.”
In about two weeks, when the handrail repairs are done, crews will again temporarily close the sidewalk to remove the safety cable and replace it with the repaired handrail. Exact dates for all work may change based on weather or other extenuating factors. Motorists are warned to expect delays, use signed detours, exercise caution and slow down while traveling through work zones.
Though the bridge is open, the whole project is not expected to be done until August. Between now and then, city of Atlanta crews will continue work on the Woodward Way pump station, and GDOT crews will conduct drainage and erosion work and repairs to impacted driveways and sidewalks. The final activities will include asphalt paving in the area, which must be done in warm weather.
