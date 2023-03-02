Engel and Völkers announced today its expansion into North Georgia with its new brokerage, Engel and Völkers North Georgia Mountains.
Under the helm of Atlanta’s leading luxury broker and CEO of Engel and Völkers Atlanta, Christa Huffstickler, alongside North Georgia’s top producing advisors, Heather Foreman and Linda Baker, as the firm’s managing brokers, the new brokerage will now offer Engel and Völkers’ residential real estate services in the mountain-based region.
"Over the last few years, we have seen a migration to the North Georgia market because of its serene mountain environment and proximity to metro Atlanta," Huffstickler said. "With the addition of this shop—associated with our brand of international real estate powerhouses—we are thrilled to continue to push the envelope with a team of experts who will elevate our suite of offerings in Atlanta and new, surrounding markets. As part of a global company, we are ready to double down on dominating the residential real estate market locally and beyond."
"Christa is a remarkable professional and greatly respected within our global Engel and Völkers network and the industry as a whole," president and CEO of Engel and Völkers Americas Anthony Hitt said. "Her ability to attract exceptional talent who provide the utmost service and strategy to clients continues to propel her and her business as one of the industry’s top performers."
With over 20 years of combined experience in the luxury residential real estate industry in North Georgia, Foresman and Baker will lead the team of advisors under Engel and Völkers. Having closed more than $163M in North Georgia-based sales volume, the real estate shop will leverage its access to the Engel and Völkers global network and next-generation marketing tools to provide in-depth market expertise for areas including Blue Ridge, Blairsville and Ellijay.
"As a long time resident of Blue Ridge, I understand the intricacies of its market and the need to preserve the serene, quaint lifestyle the region is known for," Baker said. "I’m thrilled to provide our clients with the boutique service they have come to expect, now complemented by Engel & Völkers’ sophisticated sales and marketing platform, to help them find the right solution for their home buying and selling needs."
Engel and Völkers North Georgia Mountains is currently operating out of Blue Ridge, with a physical location to open by 2024. The brokerage includes Lucy Smalls, owner and founder of State and Season, North Georgia’s only retail and design showroom offering turnkey solutions for residential, commercial and public projects; top producer, Michael Kochie; and the leading real estate team of Linda Baker and Heather Foresman, who now rank fifth regionally in per agent volume.
Last year, more than 35% of the Engel and Völkers Atlanta advisors increased their business compared to 2021 and were enlisted to lead the sales and marketing of three new communities, including Grant Place, Seven88 West Midtown and Downing Park. Throughout 2022, the firm celebrated 27 record-breaking sales and was named the top brokerage for all new construction sales and new construction condominium sales. The firm will capitalize on the addition of its new shop location Engel and Völkers North Georgia Mountains to extend the reach of its luxury services and continue its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing residential brokerage firms.
To learn more about Engel and Völkers North Georgia Mountains, please visit www.evnorthgeorgiamountains.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.