Livable Buckhead’s annual 5K race buckheadRUN! returns June 4 with a new course and multiple pet-friendly activities.
This year’s field of runners will follow a new USA Track and Field-certified course that begins at Marie Sims Park and proceeds to the newest section of PATH400, then circles back to Marie Sims Park. Livable Buckhead is encouraging runners of all ages and abilities to join the fun and to bring their four-legged friends with them.
This year’s race has several new family and pet-friendly additions, including a “Fastest Fido” category, bandana giveaways for dogs and tie-dye stations where runners can customize their buckheadRUN! t-shirts.
“This is the perfect time of year to get outside and become more active, which makes it a good time for us to host events that encourage fitness and wellness,” executive director of Livable Buckhead Denise Starling said. “We’re especially looking forward to buckheadRUN! this year, as we’ve made a few changes to make it even more fun for families.”
buckheadRUN! registration is $30 for adults and $20 for children. Awards will be given to the top male and female in eight divisions, and all registered runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt following the race. The “Fastest Fido” award will go to the fastest dog in the race. Additional details and registration are available at livablebuckhead.org/run.
buckheadRUN! is sponsored by Buckhead Village; Owen and Associates; Regent Partners; Deirdre Greenfield, Realtor - Ansley Real Estate; AMLI; Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits; Brighter Investing; and Sweetgreen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.