Welcoming spring with open arms, the flower fête of the season is back in Buckhead Village with the second annual show-stopping Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival, running April 27 through April 30.
Stacked with flower power from featured florists East Olivia, New York-based dried and preserved flower shop, and Canaan Marshall, renowned Atlanta-based florist of HBO Max’s “Full Bloom,” the community-wide festival invites visitors to join a “1970’s chic” inspired weekend of far-out floral installations, hands-on floral workshops from master floral designers, stellar in-store activations, exclusive promotions and funky photo-ready moments — all vibrantly designed to celebrate spring in style.
To celebrate, Jamestown’s Buckhead Village is joining forces with neighboring properties including Andrews Square, Buckhead Commons, Shops Around Lenox, St. Regis Atlanta, Livable Buckhead, 99 West Paces, Atlanta History Center, Sylvan Kimpton Hotel, Path 400, Resurgens Plaza and Buckhead Tower, to create a walkable weekend complete with a budding line-up of ticketed events, open-to-the-public floral displays and over-the-top installations across all properties.
Bodacious Blooms will feature a retro mural from Dazy LA by designer Dani Dazey. The artwork will complement the chic, dazzling floral installation by East Olivia filled with vibrant colors, shimmering lights and whimsical flowers.
"Team East Olivia is thrilled to bring our dynamic, colorful take on florals to Buckhead Village and are even more excited to be collaborating with long time friend Dani of Dazey LA on a neighboring mural that will coordinate with our gorgeous florals,” CEO and Creative Director of East Olivia Kelsea Olivia said.
Floral installations will remain on display for the public to enjoy at Buckhead Village, Buckhead Commons, Andrews Square, St. Regis, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Atlanta History Center, Shops Around Lenox and Buckhead Tower.
Buckhead Village will host live music, themed activations, in-store promotions from retailers including diptyque, Frances Valentine, Abbey Glass, Sarah Flint, Etro, B.M. Franklin and Co., Theory and more, celebratory beverages from dining destinations like Le Colonial, Saint Germain and Shake Shack and of course, various complementary floral stops along the way.
The Village Flower Fete Cocktail Party at Buckhead Village will be held April 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. An evening with flowers and friends, Buckhead Village will host a grand unveiling and exclusive first-look at all of the far-out floral installations throughout the property. Guests will enjoy canapés from Saint Germain and live music by Tune Union, and models will flaunt floral headdresses of preserved flowers by East Olivia alongside the latest fashions from shops around the neighborhood including Frances Valentine, Abbey Glass and Sarah Flint. The event will take place in the beautiful, weather-protected, open-air area of The Veranda – located at the corner of Bolling Way and Buckhead Avenue across from Le Bilboquet.
On April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Buckhead Village will host live music, themed activations, in-store promotions from retailers including diptyque, Frances Valentine, Abbey Glass, Sarah Flint, Etro, B.M. Franklin & Co., Theory and more, celebratory beverages from dining destinations like Le Colonial, Saint Germain, Shake Shack, Carmel and of course, various floral stops along the way.
ATL Girl Gang will curate an outdoor, botanical-themed vendor market uplifting women-owned businesses, including a pop-up from NY-based florist East Olivia. Guests can enjoy a floral truck, vintage photo booth, flower-crown making stations, and yard games.
For more information and a full list of events, visit www.buckheadvillagedistrict.com/bodacious-blooms-2023.
