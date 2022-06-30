After several months of construction, Buckhead's Atlanta Police department precinct at One Buckhead Plaza has officially opened its doors.
The new precinct will be home to the Buckhead Village community which encompasses East Paces to Lenox Square, Pharr Road from Peachtree Street to Piedmont, Roswell Road from Peachtree Street to Piedmont Road, and Piedmont Road from Roswell Road to Pharr Road.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Foundation President Dave Wilkinson, the Buckhead Coalition Chair Juanita Baranco, Buckhead CID Executive Director Jim Durrett and Cousins Properties CEO Colin Connolly all attended the precinct ribbon cutting June 29.
"This opening of this precinct will bolster our efforts to keep everyone who lives, works and plays in this bustling business district — to keep them safe," Dickens said. "Public safety is about having a strong strategy and strong partnership, which are what we have here today."
There are more than 120 sworn personnel assigned to Zone 2, including two Bike Units at Buckhead Village and Lindbergh/Sidney Marcus Corridors and 12 officers and two supervisors are assigned to the Buckhead Village Precinct.
"I've said before that public safety has no political boundaries," Kemp said. "It cuts across all political lines, whether you're republican, whether you're democrat, whether you don't care. You want to your neighborhood to be safe. You want your streets to be safe and that's what today is all about — fulfilling the number one duty of government by protecting its citizens. Today is also a great reminder of the ongoing partnership that the mayor mentioned between law enforcement at the local and state level to address this issue."
Baranco also spoke, thanking kemp and Dickens for the partnership and reminiscing about former Atlanta mayor and Buckhead Coalition founder Sam Massell, who died March 13 in his Buckhead home.
"This project is truly symbolic," Baranco said. "It's symbolic of what can happen when we all come together...A lot of us have worked hard and I always go back to Sam Massell because I do not know life in the Buckhead Coalition without a public safety committee. That was always at the top of his agenda and it has stayed and remained so with the Buckhead Coalition."
"We all benefit when we all work together," Dickens said. "Together."
Zone 2 is under the commander of APD Major Ailen Mitchell who joined the department in 2006. In 2021, Mitchell was appointed to the rank of Major. He is a graduate of the Atlanta Police Leadership Institute Tier 3 and Tier 4. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Psychology from Penn State University and a Master of Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Criminal Justice Administration from Georgia State University.
The Buckhead Village Precinct is at One Buckhead Plaza at 3060 Peachtree Road N.W at W. Paces Ferry Rd.
