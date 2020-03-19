The coronavirus (COVID-19)’s impact on Atlanta businesses has spread to its shopping malls.
In a message posted to its website, Simon Properties, the Indianapolis-based company that owns Buckhead’s Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls and other shopping centers in metro Atlanta, March 18 announced it is closing all of its malls and centers from 7 p.m. that day through March 28.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the message stated. “Retailers selling essential items, such as pharmacies, may still be open, as well as restaurants and eateries providing take-out and delivery options.
“Please check the ‘Stores’ and ‘Dining’ sections of the center’s website for contact numbers, and information on opening hours for pharmacies, restaurants and eateries that remain open.”
Two other area malls are staying open for now. Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody and Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, both owned by New York-based Brookfield Properties, are open but have reduced the number of hours they’re open each day, opening daily at noon and closing at 7 p.m. each day except Sunday, when they close at 6 p.m.
