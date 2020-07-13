Residents of at least five Buckhead neighborhoods have reported spotting vultures in the area and are raising concerns about them.
In messages posted to the website and mobile app Nextdoor, they worried about the birds of prey.
“This is not good news,” one woman said. “Pictured (from a previous article) is a Black Vulture, which will attack and kill live animals purely out of its predatory nature, not for food. They will also attack and cause expensive damage to buildings, cars, outdoor furniture, anything.
“And vultures are nasty. They roost together in large flocks and cover everything in defecation and vomit. Thank you for the heads up, and we need to keep an eye on this.”
One man posted a photo of a vulture perched on a railing, adding, “Yup, this one’s on my neighbors balcony trying to get her Yorkie!!!”
One woman added, “We had a vulture problem when we lived in Pittsburgh. They would swoop down and pick up small animals, including doggies. They are predators.
Another woman said, “I saw three of them on my walk the other day, in the parking lot of St. Philip Cathedral. Signs and omens, folks. Signs and omens.”
That resident was referring to the myth that if a vulture is circling you, it means you or something near you is in danger and/or are going to die soon.
There are two types of vultures native to North America: turkey ones and black ones. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
While both kinds of vultures are known for eating dead animals, or carrion, the black ones have also killed live animals, including calves, lambs, piglets, cats/kittens and small dogs/puppies. Black vultures have also destroyed property, and they also can cause health and safety problems because of the accumulations of their droppings and their roosting and soaring habits.
However, Todd Schneider, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said it’s very rare for vultures to attack small pets, adding residents should “just leave them alone.”
“Basically the vultures will not cause problems,” he said. “If they’re roosting on the roofs, sometimes they’ll tear at shingles or caulk or windows, but it’s really rare for them to attack. Only once or twice I’ve heard of them attacking small animals. There are some instances where the black vultures attack. I’ve had hundreds and hundreds of vulture calls in the 27 years I’ve worked in the Georgia DNR, but there’s only been one or two calls about that.
“People freak out about them a lot. I’ve heard vultures can be an omen and all that. There are too many myths that need to be broken, but if they’re hanging out here and there, even in Buckhead, they won’t cause any problems. But they will poop on stuff and will sometimes destroy roof caulking or other soft things such as insulation.”
Schneider said if someone believes a vulture is about to attack an animal such as a pet, they can possibly chase it away by running fast toward it. But, he added, vultures are mostly understood animals.
“They may perceive it (attacking), but it’s extremely rare it would come down and make an attempt,” Schneider said. “There’s always a possibly, and never say never, but it’s extremely rare.”
He said he’s heard previous reports of vultures being spotted in Atlanta and is not surprised since both the city’s and vultures’ populations have grown in the past 50 years. Schneider added vultures have more positives than negatives.
"They’re the garbage men of the natural world,” he said of their ability to feed on carrion. “They have lower reproductive rates and don’t have as many chicks as some other birds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.