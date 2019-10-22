Two of the three individuals ordered to appear in Atlanta Municipal Court Oct. 21 regarding a Buckhead party house did not show up, and a third made a plea deal to cooperate in the case.
Party houses are defined as homes used illegally for large-scale commercial events that often cause public safety and quality-of-life problems for metro Atlanta neighborhoods.
Olutosin “Tosin” Oduwole, who operates the house located at 4499 Garmon Road on behalf of its owners, was charged with disorderly conduct, violating the city’s noise ordinance and two zoning violations, said District 8 Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents part of Buckhead, including the area where this party house is located, and attended the hearing. Oduwole also faces arraignment on four similar counts. Two other individuals were cited by police during parties at the house.
“One individual who was the security guard showed up and actually entered into a deal with the city for $1,000 and not prosecuting further, he would provide testimony and help with the case,” Matzigkeit said. “The city also filed a nuisance lawsuit in (Fulton County) Superior Court on Friday. That’s what happened. The judge issued a warrant for failure to appear (in court) for the two individuals who did not show up.
“We requested a temporary restraining order to prohibit the party that is scheduled for this weekend (a bridal show Oct. 27). I suspect sometime this week there will be another court appearance.”
In an email newsletter Oct. 22, Matzigkeit provided more information on the case, saying the security guard “was cited for a noise violation and for providing false information to law enforcement officers during an Aug. 17 party.”
“He entered a guilty plea and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against Oduwole,” he said. “The guard was fined $1,000, but a six-month jail sentence was suspended in lieu of unsupervised probation as long as he cooperates with authorities.”
Also, in another email newsletter earlier this month, Matzigkeit said the house’s water was shut off for not paying its bill, but someone illegally reconnected the water. “However, when the illegal connection was discovered, the water was shut off again,” he said.
Party houses continue to cause problems for the city, and in July, following one event at this house, Matzigkeit introduced legislation in partnership with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her office to amend the city’s 1982 zoning ordinance to better regulate party houses. That legislation has not been approved yet, but Matzigkeit said he believes it will soon.
Residents living near the house have complained about it to the police and city officials for months, possibly a year. A Twitter feed titled “Stop the Garmon Party House” (http://bit.ly/304Jz95) has been set up to rally support for halting parties there.
The Neighbor has contacted the Municipal Court’s office to obtain the names of the security guard and other defendant and is awaiting its response.
