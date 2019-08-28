A Buckhead nightclub targeted by the Atlanta Police Department after two murders took place in its parking lot in the past 10 months will go before the Atlanta License Review Board in September.
The police are attempting to shut down the Buckhead Loft club, formerly known as Level V, located at 2101 Tula St. in Buckhead. The club was supposed to go before the board at its Aug. 20 meeting but got a reprieve.
“The business has been granted a reset on this case for Sept. 10,” Investigator James H. White III, a police spokesman, said of the case.
During incidents in October and July, each time one man was shot and killed in the club’s parking lot after altercations took place there, and police said they believe the first shooting occurred after the altercation started inside the club before moving outside. In a statement, Carlos Campos, a police spokesman, said it began to investigate the Loft after the July 12 murder.
July 27, the police’s license and permits unit served a search warrant on the business for operating illegally due to not having a license from the state to sell alcohol, Campos said. The police even emailed the Neighbor an officer’s bodycam video showing the police that day removing about 850 beer and liquor bottles from the club, which were collected as evidence while serving a search warrant.
Also July 27, the club’s manager, Sherika Culbreath, was arrested and charged with failure to have a license required to distribute, sell or otherwise deal in alcoholic beverages. Aug. 2, the Loft’s owner, Terrence Herron, was also arrested and charged with the same crime.
“This is the fifth time Mr. Herron has been charged with operating a business at this location in violation of the law,” Campos said.
Herron reportedly got a new state-issued, temporary liquor license Aug. 7. William Gaston, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Revenue, which issues those licenses, confirmed it. But if the club’s city-issued liquor license is revoked, the state could then revoke its Georgia-issued one.
Phone and Facebook messages left with Herron seeking comment were not returned.
